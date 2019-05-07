× Expand Photo courtesy of Speyer Photography Ego Trip

There’s certainly no shortage of nightlife options, but they’re often filled with folks who’d much rather post stunting, FOMO-type stories than actually enjoying the moment.

For a nice alternative to the regular scene, Ego Trip’s parties are some of the best Spin Nightclub (2028 Hancock St., ) sees all year. Held only every few months, they act as fundraisers for Ego Trip’s 1920s lounge at Burning Man. The team goes all out by hiring big-name talent, aerial artists, stilt-walkers and other extras that fit the parties’ selected themes, which range from “Leather and Lace” to “Arctic Oasis.” And the crowds don’t hold back in dressing up in costume to match. The next Ego Trip takes place on Saturday, June 8 under the theme of “Disco Aquatica” and will feature headliners Bondax and Luxxury.

Speaking of Spin, my internal clock doesn’t strike summer until Staybad announces its first rooftop party of the season. The local crew has hosted its House2Ourselves day-to-night summer parties once a month for the past few years on Spin’s rooftop. The events have amassed a reputation for quality tech-house talent and, even better, a come-as-you-are crowd that welcomes the weird. This year, there’s a “Fam Appreciation Party” featuring CODES on Sunday, June 23.

Like craft breweries and brunch spots, San Diego doesn’t know when to stop opening speakeasies. And they’re far from secretive thanks to touch-sensitive entryways (re: Realm of the 52 Remedies), elaborate interiors (Raised By Wolves) and other Instagram bait. But OG speakeasy Prohibition (548 Fifth Ave.) does not want to see any blue light at its bar. In fact, no phones is its number one rule, as is written blatantly on the website. Lead Bartender Ryan Andrews says that’s for two reasons, the first being safety, since he and other bartenders have injured themselves while temporarily blinded by a phone flashlight. And the second is to encourage appreciation of the atmosphere and live music. So just drink the damn cocktail.

Silent discos generally suck. Crowds disconnect when they dance to various music channels rather than to a single beat, and really, club music is meant to be communal. The exception to the rule is Uptown Tavern’s (1236 University Ave.) Silent Disco Dance Party, which happens the second Saturday of every month. People line up at the wee hour of 9 p.m. to try to snag a pair of headphones and fabulously gyrate their way around the bar. Headphones on or off, it’s contagious energy.

Those who’d like to opt out of the club can try a private karaoke room. Some of the top spots for private karaoke rooms include Min Sok Chon (4620 Convoy St.), HIVE (4428 Convoy St.) and Melody Karaoke and Cafe (4344 Convoy St.) all located in Kearny Mesa. Order a cheap pitcher of suja for liquid courage and butcher those songs nobody will admit they want to hear on the radio. Friends don’t let friends post karaoke videos, so put down the phone and let ’er rip.