Seasonal celebrations, Dining Out for Life and enlightened readings

SPRINGING INTO SPRING

Spring is here, and the last weekend of April is always a busy time when it comes to seasonal celebrations. One of the more iconic events, of course, is Art Alive, the annual floral art exhibition at the San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado) in Balboa Park. Now in its 37th year, the annual showcase features 100 flower-arranged interpretations of SDMA’s most famous works. There will also be various accompanying events, including artisan showcases and even a flower crown-making workshop (like, OMG). The main floral exhibit is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29 and single-day tickets cost $25 for non-members at sdmart.org.

Another springtime tradition is the annual Mission Federal ArtWalk, which will take up 17 blocks of Downtown and Little Italy. Whatever type of visual art readers are into can be found at the fest, be it painting, sculpture, glass work, photography, fine jewelry and more. In addition to the hundreds of vendors, there will also be live music, spoken word performances, interactive art projects from Artist & Craftsman Supply and even an experimental pop-up art tent from Vanguard Culture. It all happens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More info can be found at artwalksandiego.org.

And we didn’t forget about foodies and music lovers. The annual free musical walkabout, Adams Avenue Unplugged, returns this Saturday, April 28 from noon to 10 p.m. For those unfamiliar, a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue will be blocked off for 24 stages of music from over 80 bands and artists (most of them local). There will also be performances inside local eateries and businesses along Adams Avenue. Check out adamsavenuebusiness.com for full list of acts and route maps.

Finally, there’s the Waterfront Chocolate Festival at the Maritime Museum of San Diego in Downtown (1492 N Harbor Drive). The seventh annual fest includes dozens of vendors, as well as cooking demonstrations and wine and beer chocolate pairings. It happens Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and tickets range from $13 to $25 at sdmaritime.org.

× Expand Dining Out for Life

TO LIVE AND DINE IN S.D.

While living with HIV is no longer a death sentence, it’s easy to forget this wouldn’t be the case if so many people hadn’t started events to raise awareness as well as much-needed funds for HIV/AIDS causes. That’s why events like Dining Out for Life are still so important. For one night, dozens of local restaurants, coffeehouses and bars will donate a portion or most of the night’s sales to local HIV/AIDS services at The Center. San Diego will be celebrating its 12th year on Thursday, April 26. Some of our favorites include Big Front Door, Urban Mo’s, La Puerta and Waypoint Public, but there are tons to choose from on the list of participants, which can be found at thecentersd.org.

× Expand Photo by Angelo Merendino Derek Hess

BOLD BOOKS

For those looking for some enlightened books, there are a couple of events this week that should help with that. First, local writer Kirsten Imani Kasai will read from and sign her African-American gothic novel, The House of Erzulie, at La Bodega Gallery (2196 Logan Ave.) at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28. The reading (more at verminonthemount.com) will be followed by a discussion on othering, spiritualism, female empowerment and the mixed-race experience. Then, on Wednesday, May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eden Tattoo Gallery (3001 Madison Ave.), artist Derek Hess will be promoting his new book, 31 Days in May: A Visual Journal of Mental Illness and Addiction, an art book that documents pieces that deal with his personal struggles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. A portion of the p roceeds will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.