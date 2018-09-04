A bunch of foodie activities, Rise to Climate March and South Bay PRIDE

× Expand 10 Perfect Bites

LET'S EAT

As summer comes to a close, maintaining that beach bod doesn’t seem as important anymore. We’re not implying that readers should let themselves go or anything, but a little indulgence every now and then never hurt anyone. And this week seems to be filled with events for foodies.

First up is the annual Taste of Del Mar event, which will feature over 20 restaurants serving up bites of some of their signature dishes. There will also be over 15 “sip stops” at various breweries and wine shops along the Camino Del Mar area and beginning at the Del Mar Village Association office (1104 Camino Del Mar). We’d definitely check out the dishes from En Fuego, Il Fornaio and Brigantine. It happens Thursday, Sept. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and tickets range from $35 to $50 at visitdelmarvillage.com.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, head to the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Republic (421 W. B St.) in Downtown for the inaugural 10 Perfect Bites, where attendees will make their way around the room to try a 10-course tasting menu from 10 (sensing a pattern here?) notable local chefs including Jason Knibb (Nine-Ten), Joseph Elevado (Prep Kitchen) and Alfie Szeprethy (Pisco). Some of the dishes include a hamachi tartare with serrano soy and tobiko caviar and a chorizo Scotch egg. Best of all, proceeds will benefit local hunger relief charity Feeding San Diego. It begins at noon and tickets are $50 at friendlyfeast.org.

Sunday also marks the beginning of Farm to Fork week, which features events, dinners, discussions and tours, all with an emphasis on locavore-style eating. Participating restaurants will offer special dinners for the event, and some of the events take place before the official kickoff date so be sure to check farmtoforksd.com for the full list of dates and participants.

Finally, save room for the annual Taste of Downtown on Thursday, Sept. 13, where foodies can try over 40 restaurants throughout the downtown and Gaslamp area. Participants can start wherever they want on the self-guided tour including favorites such as Café Sevilla, Dobson’s and Urban India. Proceeds benefit the Downtown Partnership. It happens from 5 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $35 at downtownsandiego.org.

Rise to Climate March

RISE AND SHINE

Under an administration that manages to create countless new crises, the omnipresent threat of climate change often slips through the cracks, even though it’s the crisis to literally end all other crises. As the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco approaches, San Diegans are invited to help build momentum by marching in solidarity with climate advocates around the world. And while climate change isn’t fun and games, our local Rise to Climate March will be, at least in part. It begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 at City Hall (202 C St.) with live music and speeches. After a short walk, the march will conclude at Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way) with voter registration, games and face-painting until 2 p.m. More info at rise4climate.org

Ongina

THE MORE PRIDE, THE BETTER

It doesn’t seem so long ago that Hillcrest was in full Pride mode, but for those who didn’t make it, San Diego has another way to celebrate… in Chula Vista. The 11th annual South Bay PRIDE Art & Music Festival is on Saturday, Sept. 8 from noon to 7 p.m. The event will feature the usual “artisan alley” showcasing some local gourmet food trucks, craft beer, wine and spirit vendors. There’ll be three music stages with artists such as Unsteady, Rhythm Turner and The Drag Kings, as well as headliners Ongina (from RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Ingenue. The festival welcomes all ages and takes place at Bayside Park (999 Bayside Pkwy). Parking costs money, but the event is free, although a $10 donation is suggested to benefit the South Bay Alliance. southbaypride.org