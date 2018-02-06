A bunch of Valentine's Day plans, Sounds of Music: From Symphony To Science and Woman’s Worth

× Expand Photo courtesy of the San Diego Natural History Museum Secret Society of Adultologists

OUR FUNNY VALENTINES

Whether it’s a first date or 50 years after the first one, Valentine’s Day plans can be tricky. Dinner reservations are often made at the last minute, and real romance often takes a backseat to spending time together out of obligation.

So we’d like to offer readers a few, well, different alternatives to the typical Valentine’s excursions. Whether it’s a date with a soul mate or a party of one, the following events offer real experiences in lieu of the typical dinner and candies.

First up is the The Secret Society Of Adultologists at the San Diego Natural History Museum (1788 El Prado, Balboa Park) on Friday, Feb. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. Experience a new side of The Nat that includes, eh, an animal penis comparison station, mating dance performances and a prom selfie station. This, along with a rooftop bar/lounge and live animal encounters. Tickets are $25 at sdnhm.org.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, there’s Miranda Sings Live... You’re Welcome at Balboa Theatre (868 Fourth Ave., Downtown). Those familiar with author/actor/comedian Colleen Ballinger are also familiar with her alter-ego Miranda Sings, the star of the Netflix series Haters Back Off. Expect some weird comedy, rants on romance and singing so awful, it’s good. Tickets are $39.50 at sandiegotheatres.org.

For those feeling particularly anti-Valentine’s, celebrate Halloween instead at the Second Halloween costume party at Modern Times (3725 Greenwood St., Point Loma) from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Afterward, head to HIVE (4428 Convoy St., Clairemont) for the Anti-Valentine’s Day Singles Social from 9 to 2 a.m. There will be an upbeat karaoke bar and free drinks for the newly single.

And when it comes to love, there’s no disputing that, single or not, we all love tacos. So we’re not above recommending our own event, Taco Mania. Held from Friday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 17, the event includes dozens of local eateries offering $2 tacos and specials. There’s Baja Betty’s, City Tacos and Senor Grubby’s, just to name a few. More info here.

× Expand Photo by Sasha Israel Danny Green Trio

MUSIC TO OUR EARS

Music allows the listener get lost in the sound and rhythm, but the Sounds of Music: From Symphony To Science concert takes a much more precise perspective on things, focusing on the science behind the art. The Mainly Mozart concert highlights several different genres of music such as jazz, classical and percussion, but also includes a multimedia presentation visualizing how music reaches the ear of the listener. The concert includes performances from the Danny Green Trio and the Mainly Mozart Quartet, while the presentation will showcase specialists Dr. Kevin Franck, neuroscientist Nina Kraus and audiologist Michael Santucci. The event is being held Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Balboa Theatre (868 Fourth Ave.) at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at sandiegotheatres.org.

× Expand Starla Lewis

DIVINE WOMEN

Having recently celebrated a record turnout at the Women’s March, San Diegans can continue to show their support for women by attending Woman’s Worth: Reclaiming Our Divinity and Our Destiny, which will showcase three generations of ladies and get their take on what it means to be a woman. Speakers include professor Starla Lewis, artist and author Ishe and high school student Yah Yah, all of whom will use poetry, music and personal narratives to inspire women to reconnect and engage in more honest and open dialogue. The event will be held Friday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation (404 Euclid Ave.). Tickets can be purchased for a $10 donation at whatsnewinthediamond.com or at the door.