A Culture Shock Nutcracker, Carrier Johnson and Culture Marching Band Showcase, and Holiday Nights

SHOCK VALUE

Every year, it seems like there’s more and more options when it comes to traditional presentations of The Nutcracker. We don’t mind the tradition, but with so many companies vying for our precious holiday dollars, it’s hard to know which one will be worth the price of admission. And let’s be honest, sometimes the kids just don’t have the sensibility to appreciate ballet.

That’s why we’ve always liked A Culture Shock Nutcracker. Not only does Culture Shock San Diego dance company’s rendition of the classic pay tribute to both E.T. Hoffman’s story and Tchaikovsky’s score, but it adapts the storyline, music and fashion to the present. The result is a high-energy production, now in its fifth year, that includes modern and hip-hop dance, as well as pop music and cultural references.

“The show has changed radically over the years,” says Angie Bunch, Culture Shock’s founder, executive director and chief artistic director. “We started out in the old North Park Theatre and all four shows sold out, so obviously there was interest there… You know what you’re going to see when you go to The Nutcracker and there’s a certain amount of comfort in that. I wanted none of that. I wanted this to be a new show every year. I wanted it to revolve around pop-culture.”

The performance promises “more references than you can count on two hands,” and starts with an homage to Beauty and the Beast. Bunch says these references “drive the show,” but the dancing is equally impressive and features everything from tap dancing to Krump and popping.

Audiences can catch a free sneak peek of the show at an outdoor preview at the Old Globe Theatre (1363 Old Globe Way) on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The show then moves to the Spreckels Theatre (121 Broadway) for five performances beginning Friday, Jan. 5 and running through Sunday, Jan. 7. Tickets range from $15 to $45. A full list of dates and times can be found at cultureshockdance.org.

BOWLED OVER

The Holiday Bowl is coming up, but the annual game offers much more even to those who don’t care for football. In fact, we’re of the opinion that marching bands are the most underrated talent on any college football field. And on Wednesday, Dec. 27 local steppers from Michigan State and Washington State universities are going to prove it at the Carrier Johnson and Culture Marching Band Showcase. The bands and spirit squads from the schools will perform and compete in a battle of the bands at Horton Plaza Park at 6 p.m. Then on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m., the pre-game festivities continue with the Holiday Bowl Parade, the largest balloon parade in the country. There will be floats, drill teams and more, all of which which are viewable from the sidewalk for free. holidaybowl.com

WINE AND SHINE

San Diego has its fair share of events with twinkly lights, but few also offer shopping options and a romantic setting while sipping on a glass of wine. That’s just what Bernardo Winery (13330 Paseo del Verano Norte) had in mind when they created Holiday Nights, the annual holiday-themed series of nights that works as a one-stop holiday event. From 4 to 9 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 23, Southern California’s oldest winery will feature wine tastings, food trucks and live music, as well as carriage rides and carolers. The winery village will be open late for holiday shopping and local artisans will be showing off their goods near the food trucks. Oh, and there will be those twinkly lights as well. Check bernardowinery.com for full schedule.