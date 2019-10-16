A film festival, margaritas and more events fill this week

ART

The Starting Line at Distinction Gallery and Artist Studios, 317 E. Grand Avenue, Escondido. Meet artist Gabe Leonard, watch as he demonstrates his painting technique live in the gallery and browse through his works. From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 19. Free. 760-781-5779, distinctionart.com

The Playhouse’s Without Walls (WOW) at White Box Live Arts, 2590 Truxtun Rd., San Diego. Watch any of the 20 productions at Arts District Liberty Station, performed by local, national and international artists. Times vary. Thursday, October 17, to Sunday, October 21. $0 - $35. 858-550-1010, lajollaplayhouse.org

Art After Hours at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, San Diego. Peruse the museum’s 20 galleries and exhibitions, and enjoy live music playing in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court. From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 18. Members, youth 17 & under, and college students with ID get in free. $5 general admission. 619-232-7931, sdmart.org

BOOKS

Book Publishing 1-2-3 with Laurie Gibson at San Diego Writers, Ink, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd. Learn about the book business and the quirks of self-publishing. This class also includes resources to help connect writers with publishers and literary agents, as well as ways to improve your writing and tips for promoting your book. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 22. $30 - $36. 619-594-1515, kpbs.org

COMEDY

Grant Cotter at Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Enjoy some laughs with Grant Cotter, star of MTV’s Jerks With Cameras, who has performed alongside Bill Burr, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman. Cotter is working on a TV show based on one of his standups. At 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19. $20 - $25. 858-573-9067. thecomedypalace.com

The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show at DoubleTree Hilton San Diego, 1515 Hotel Circle. Take control and tackle a challenging crime while enjoying a four-course meal at the Dinner Detective Show. Keep a look out for the murderer or you may find yourself as the prime suspect. This dinner event is rated PG-13 and is geared toward adult content. Children ages 15 years old or older are allowed in with adult supervision. At 6 p.m. Saturday October 19. $59.95. 866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com

FILM

The Hola Mexico Film Festival Tour at Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park. The celebrated Mexican film festival will feature nine of Mexico’s recent hits and soon to-be art-house classics. Times vary. Friday, October 16, to Thursday, October 17. $7.50-$70. 619-200-0206, digitalgym.org

San Diego International Film Festival at various locations. More than 200 filmmakers with gather to showcase fresh voices from around the world through film screenings, Q&As, parties and more. Times vary. Continues Tuesday, October 16, to Sunday, October 20. $16-$599. 619-818-2221, sdfilmfest.com

FOOD & DRINK

Buzzed Bee: A Drunken Spelling Bee at High Street Kitchen & Tap. Compete in four rounds of spelling shenanigans, including spelling words backwards and in Pig Latin in the final round. First place wins bar swag, $3 craft beers for a month, and your picture on the wall. From 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 18. $12. 858-430-6815. sipz.com/highstreet.

Reader Brunch & Booze at Liberty Station NTC Park, 2455 Cushing Rd. Listen to live music and play lawn games during this brunchtastic event. There will be more than 20 vendors, and elections for the best Bloody Mary and the best classic brunch bite. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19. $45. 619-235-3000. readerbrunchandbooze.com

Societe Beer & Chocolate Pairing at Societe Brewing Company, 8262 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Enjoy beer paired with chocolate from Andrea’s Chocolates. The pairings are Passion Fruit Truffle & The Pupil San Diego IPA, Caramelized Peanut Clusters & The Debutante Belgian Amber Ale, The Mocha Jewel Truffle & The Pugilist Dry Irish Stout, Snack Attack Chocolate Bar & The Volcanist American Stout, and Dark Chocolate Crack & The Butcher Imperial Stout. From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19. $20. 858-598-5409. societebrewing.com

Margarita Crawl at various locations in San Diego. Create memories and collect swag as you enjoy discounted drinks at multiple venues. Only ticket holders get to enjoy the benefits of the crawl, and wristbands will be checked at each venue. From 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19. $20.99. eventbrite.com

MUSIC

The San Diego Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Newbreak, 4694 Cape May Ave. at 7 p.m. This year’s Hall of Fame recognizes six musicians who’ve represented San Diego both locally and internationally. Blues singer Candye Kane, saxophonist Charles McPherson, bluegrass icon Walt Richards, trumpeter Bill Caballero, blues musician Robin Henkel, and Eve Selis will be inducted into the San Diego Music Hall of Fame. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 18. $25 - $50. sdmusichalloffame.com

PERFORMANCE

Kurt Elling Sings: A Century of Heroes at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St. Listen to Kurt Elling perform from the “Great American Songbook,” as well as hits made famous by Louis Armstrong, Nat “King” Cole, Jon Hendricks, Shirley Horn, Nancy Wilson and more. At 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19. $24 - $77. sandiegosymphony.org

“Aida” at San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave. There will be a pre-opera lecture at 6:40 p.m., and a post-opera talk-back where audience members will be able to ask the stars and cast questions about what happens onstage and backstage. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19. $45 - $240. sdopera.org

POETRY & SPOKEN WORD

Poe Fest at Adobe Chapel, 3950 Conde Street, Old Town. Staged performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors of the phantasmic will be featured in a six-night celebration of the spooky author. Times vary. Friday, October 11, to Saturday, October 26. $20-$80. 619-297-8953, writeoutloudsd.com

Poetry & Art at San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado. This event features six authors and has an open mic karaoke. It will also include beverages and snacks, as well as time to mingle. At 7 p.m. October 18. $6. 619-957-3264. poetryandartsd.com

Urban Poetry at Irving Gill & Bankers Hill, 3525 Seventh Ave. This 90-minute tour starts on the northwest corner of Albatross Street an West Walnut Avenue and proceeds along Bankers Hill. Many prominent architects designed homes here. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 20. $15. 619-297-9327. sohosandiego.org

SPECIAL EVENTs

Screens with Screams Film Festival at Whistle Stop, 2236 Fern St. Dive into the worlds of horror, thriller and paranormal activity. There will be showings of independent films from the Southern California (San Diego, Tijuana and Los Angeles) communities. at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17. $15. 619-284-6784. whistlestopbar.com

Boots in the Park at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway. Dance the night away with Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, Devin Dawson, and more. The day and night party include line dancing, food and drink, and full bars. Event strictly 21 and older. At noon Sunday, October 20. $49 - $499. bootsinthepark.com

TALKS & DISCUSSIONS

Studio Art Card Swap at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest. Fred Marinello will lead a presentation on the history of the international movement followed by local artists showcasing their ATC portfolios as part of the Artist Almanac Series. From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 16. $5. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

The Design of Horton Plaza at Gaslamp Museum at the David-Horton House, 410 Island Ave., Downtown. Lecture on the history of Horton Plaza and an inside look on how the distinctive design ideas helped make Horton Plaza a celebrated destination. From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16. Free-$5. 619-233-4692, gaslampfoundation.org

WORKSHOPS

Layers 101 - A Photoshop Workshop at George’s Camera, 7475 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Practice skills or discover a new skill with Photoshop during this workshop. This four-hour hands-on workshop includes learning skills and utilize the function “layers.” Some artistic compositing also will be covered. At 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19. $99. 858-633-1510. georgescamera.com