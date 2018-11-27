A lot of light-centric events, SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off and You Belong Here

× Expand Photo Rachel Cobb Garden of Lights

LIGHT IT UP

We know that sometimes our indier-than-thou reputation precedes us, but don’t get us wrong: It’s not that we’re above going to the big, traditional and touristy local events. We just think it’s important to also share and recommend events that may be a little more off the radar in hopes of exposing readers to something truly unique and memorable.

That being said, there are a ton of holiday celebrations this week and while some readers will be tempted to attend a light-centric event close to home, there are a few that may not be so close, but are worth checking out.

For many readers, the annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights (Sunday, Dec. 9 and 16) is the most notable holiday event, but before that, there’s the 20th annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. If Little Italy’s giant nutcrackers and the lighting of two Christmas trees (one a 25-foot tall poinsettia tower) aren’t your thing, then head to South Park for the South Park Holiday Walkabout & Tree Lighting from 5:30 to 10 p.m. In addition to the neighborhood’s unique independent businesses offering treats, there will be live entertainment, special offers and the lighting of the Luminaria tree at Grape Street Square.

For those in North County, check out the La Jolla Christmas Parade and Holiday Festival (at Girard Avenue and Kline Street, ), a tradition that’s been going on for nearly six decades. Happening Sunday, Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., festivities will include music and photos with Santa. However, we like the San Diego Botanic Garden’s Garden of Lights event even more. Opening Dec. 1 and happening throughout the month, the giant garden will be transformed by 125,000 sparkling lights. There will also be snow for sledding, food trucks, marshmallow roasting and horse-drawn wagon rides on select nights. Admission ranges from $5 to $18 and more info can be found at sdbgarden.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off

CHILI WEATHER

Giving back to the community doesn’t always have to be a chore. In fact, it can even be fun as is the case with the annual SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off, which raises funds for McKinley Elementary School’s Spanish, art, and music programs. Now in its ninth year, the neighborhood festival hosts 40 local chefs cooking up some novel takes on chili, as well as 22 breweries and a cocktail bar by Cutwater Spirits. There will also be a holiday craft market for gift shopping, two stages of live music, a food truck and a play zone for the little ones in the family. The festival happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of 32nd and Thorn Streets. The event is free but there are additional prices, which can be found at sonofestchilicookoff.com.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Nocturne 2” by Cataphant

HERE IT IS

We’ve long been huge fans of photographer Stacy Keck and her amazing pics. She’s even graced our pages and cover a few times. Now, along with fellow creative Nic Roc, she’s opening You Belong Here (3619 El Cajon Blvd.), a creative space designed to be “an affordable, inclusive and inspiring place for creatives to work and play.” The duo will celebrate the accomplishment with the You Belong Here Grand Opening & Art Exhibition on Thursday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibition will include 22 of the best and brightest local artists including CityBeat faves such as Alanna Airitam, Cataphant, Lauren Siry and more. The event is free, but all attendees are encouraged to RSVP at Eventbrite.