A lot of tasty food events, Whammock! and Music en la Calle

× Expand Photo by A7D Creative Group Scoop San Diego Ice Cream Festival

TIME TO EAT

We here at CityBeat are known for a lot of things. Sharp wits? Sure. Snarky commentary? Definitely. Glorious, beach-ready summer bods? Eh… not exactly. We blame all the food and drink events we’re going to, and the beginning of summer is chalk full of them. Ready for two week’s worth of cheat days?

First up, there are two tasting events happening in San Diego’s premiere dining neighborhoods. The 25th annual Taste of Gaslamp will present culinary offerings from over 35 neighborhood restaurants including CityBeat faves such as Café Sevilla, Havana 1920 and Tocaya Organica. It happens between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Tickets range from $35 to $65 for VIP tix, which includes larger tastings and more restaurants. The 11th annual Taste of Little Italy will run from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, and promises 41 participating restaurants between its north and south routes. Tickets are $45 and include “Taste Passports” that map out the menu offerings.

Save room for the back-to-back Wing Fest San Diego and the Scoop San Diego Ice Cream Festival. The first—happening Saturday, June 22 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Broadway Pier (1000 N. Harbor Drive) in Downtown—will offer chicken wings from nearly a dozen local spots, as well drink and spirit samples. Tickets range from $24.99 to $45 at wingfestsandiego.com, and while the wings are $1 each, proceeds benefit Hearts for San Diego. The inaugural Scoop Fest will offer samples from nearly two-dozen local ice cream and gelato spots and happens Sunday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the heart of North Park (30th Street and North Park Way). There are two ticket options ranging from $20 to $35 and proceeds benefit the Monarch School.

And finally, we have to mention that CityBeat Burger Week begins June 19 and features seven days worth of $5 burgers and $8 combos at over a dozen local eateries including Crazee Burger, Sister Ray’s and Fernside. Restaurant hours vary and a full list of participants is on sdcitybeat.com. Happy eating.

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Children’s Museum Whammock!

BY A THREAD

Crocheting isn’t only something grandma likes to do anymore. The proof is the colorful, hand-dyed nylon rope that’s been crocheted together to make a large, three-dimensional hammock-esque sculpture at the New Children’s Museum (200 W. Isiland Ave.). It’s part of the museum’s newest art commission, Whammock! by textile artist Toshiko Horiuchi MacAdam. MacAdam was inspired to create these structures after she saw children climbing a hanging sculpture she was exhibiting. Instead of feeling annoyed she felt captivated by how the children truly brought her art to life. She has been making textile play-spaces for children ever since. Whammock! is MacAdam’s first large-scale work at an American museum and it’ll be open to the public starting Saturday, June 15. Admission ranges from free to $14. More info on thinkplaycreate.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bodhi Tree Concerts Music en la Calle

GOOD CALLE

Nothing brings a community together like music does, and celebrating what makes each of us unique and similar never goes out of style. Music en la Calle will return to Fair@44 (4350 El Cajon Blvd.) for the second year, showcasing multicultural music and dance from places such as Burma, Mexico and Kenya. There will also be street food vendors, multiple vendors and games available throughout the day. Performers include Culture Shock San Diego, Opera de Tijuana Youth Orchestra & Chorus and the Irving Flores Latin Jazz Quintet. It’s happening Saturday, June 15 from noon to 8 p.m. at the corner of El Cajon Boulevard and Fairmont Avenue. Admission is free and the event is suitable for all-ages. More info at bodhitreeconcerts.org.