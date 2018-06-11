A Ship in the Woods Music and Art Festival, 'San Diego's Gay Bar History' and Art is a Crime

× Expand Image courtesy of A Ship in the Woods A Ship in the Woods Music and Art Festival

SHIPS AHOY!

San Diego has long deserved a music and arts festival that equally balances out both the music and the art. That’s what makes A Ship in the Woods Music and Art Festival so appealing. Over the years, Ship has become a go-to arts organization, throwing art openings in its Escondido space that were the talk of the town the next day. When it came to their first foray into a large-scale festival, Ship organizers took a highly curatorial approach, choosing to emphasize both the music and the arts. The result is a well-rounded, grassroots festival that features highly respected names in both fields.

“We’ve invested fully into creating a creative hub for artists, and the festival was a way for us to help draw more national and international attention to the talent here in San Diego,” says RJ Brooks, Ship in the Woods’ co-founder and executive director. “People come to our events for an immersive experience that is in a nontraditional art and music space. Hosting a festival in Felicita County Park is similar to our past events at the our home headquarters bordering the park, but just on a bigger scale.”

A much larger scale, indeed. The two-day festival—happening from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17 at the aforementioned Felicita County Park (742 Clarence Lane) in Escondido—will include dozens of local and national bands such as No Age, Built to Spill, Bill Callahan, HEXA, Spooky Cigarette and Shabazz Palaces (see this week’s music feature for more on them). Between bands, festivalgoers can check out immersive, experiential and performance-based art from dozens of names such as Josh Pavlick and the League of Imaginary Scientists, as well as CityBeat faves Marine Grize, Art Unites and Chris Warren.

Tickets for A Ship in the Woods Music and Art Festival range from $60 for one day passes ($100 for both days) to $180 for VIP weekend passes. A full lineup list can be found at shipfest.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Northside Pictures/Panopticon Picture/KPBS San Diego’s Gay Bar History

RAISE THE BAR

As San Diego Pride nears, there’s no better time to explore just how far the LGBTQ community has come and the hurdles it’s weathered. Cue the new KPBS documentary San Diego’s Gay Bar History. The film takes a look at the early days of San Diego’s LGBTQ nightlife scene, the community’s growth and how it has influenced the city’s overall culture. The documentary includes dozens of interviews with local gay activists, bar owners and bar patrons, plus footage of what’s considered San Diego’s first gay bar: The Rail (formerly The Brass Rail), which has been in the Hillcrest neighborhood since the ’60s. In celebration of the documentary release, The Rail (3796 Fifth Ave.) will be hosting a free viewing party on Thursday, June 14 at 9 p.m. facebook.com/events/214517139335815

BLOODY BRILLIANT

A picture is worth a thousand words, especially one reminiscent of a crime scene. Arlene Ibarra is known for her amazing nightlife photography, but her passion project lately has been Art is a Crime, a collection of photographs resembling crime scenes and featuring a group of elite craft cock-tail bartenders in San Diego. She will debut the photos at Studio 710 (710 13th St. Ste. 300) on Monday, June 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. In addition to the pics, there will be food and cocktails by Chef DJ Tangalin that are inspired by the photos, along with an all-vinyl set of funk, disco and ’80s music by DJs Ikah Love and Heminguey. There will also be tattoos provided on a donation basis for those feeling especially courageous. arleneibarra.com.