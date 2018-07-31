A Short Walk Home, Tiki Oasis and Latin American Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Father Joe’s Villages A Short Walk Home

WALK IT LIKE WE TALK IT

This section is generally reserved for lighthearted and fun activities, but we’re not above telling readers about events that are deadly serious. To keep it even realer: Homelessness is about as serious as it gets. And for many of us, there’s often a sense of helplessness when it comes to collective actions to address the problem.

A Short Walk Home is one such action. The annual “walk to end homelessness,” now in its second year, is put on by Father Joe’s Villages and also serves as a fundraiser for the local organization. In addition to raising much-needed funds, Father Joe’s Chief Development Officer Bill Bolstad says the 5K walk (registration contributions range from $15 to $30 at fjvwalkhome.com) will also serve another purpose.

“The really heartbreaking thing when it comes to homelessness is that it’s absolutely something we can do something about. We can end this,” says Bolstad. “The more we can draw public awareness to this issue, the more we can show our leaders here in town that there is a groundswell of support for doing something about this. The larger the crowd we can get, the quicker they’ll know.”

One especially nice thing about this year’s walk is just how many other organizations and religious institutions are getting involved. Father Pat Mulcahy of the St. Joseph Cathedral says his parish wanted to get involved after seeing how well the even did last year.

“It’s such a natural thing for us to be involved, because we’re right in the Downtown area,” says Mulcahy. “We’re not only close to Father Joe’s, but to those people who lack basic shelter. We want to help the people in our neighborhood, and it’s a great way to get involved.”

The walk happens Saturday, Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. beginning at Spanish Landing Park (3900 N. Harbor Drive) and ends with participants walking through an oversized front door at the finish line.

“The cure for homelessness is housing. That’s why we have people walking through that open door,” Bolstad says. “It’s the idea that you’re helping people find their way home.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tiki Oasis Tiki Oasis

TIKI OR NOT TO BE

As we found out last year, four days is simply too short for the world’s largest and longest-running tiki festival. This year, Tiki Oasis is back with five full days of programming to celebrate Polynesian-inspired kitsch and its campy cultural milieu. Although weekend passes have sold out, there are still tickets to individual symposiums and plenty of free public events, beginning Wednesday, August 8 at the Bali Hai (2230 Shelter Island Drive) with a meet and eat, a fashion show and live surf music. If that’s not your cup of rum, cruise over to Crowne Plaza (2270 Hotel Circle North) between Thursday, August 9 and Sunday, August 12 to check out the art show, buy some handcrafted Tiki merch, or learn how to hula. The full schedule of events and prices can be found at tikioasis.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bazaar Del Mundo Mata Ortiz Pottery Market

LATIN LOVERS

Many arts festivals claim to be experiential and hands-on, but the annual Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market is truly one that lives up to the hype. From Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5, more than 25 artists from Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Ecuador and other Latin American countries will showcase their work, as well as create pieces on-site. These include colorful woodcarvings, handwoven Zapotec rugs, hand-embroidered Mexican apparel, pottery and ceramics, jewelry and more. Some of the live demonstrations by artists include Jacobo and Maria Angeles, whose works were featured in Disney’s animated film Coco. The free event also includes live music and a variety of authentic Mexican foods. It goes down from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Bazaar Del Mundo (4133 Taylor St.). bazaardelmundo.com