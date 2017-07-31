A Short Walk Home, Nat Diego and Farm to Bay

× Expand Photo by Father Joe’s Villages Father Joe’s residents

WALK THE WALK

There’s been a lot of talk when it comes to the increasingly scary plight of our city’s homeless population. Much of it, sadly, has been just that: talk.

For most of us, there is always that underlying feeling of “what can I really do to help?”. Volunteering at local homeless charities and showing up to city council meetings certainly make a difference, but those are often individualized activities. That is, it’s not that often there is an opportunity to make a collective and declarative statement as an entire city of concerned citizens.

A Short Walk Home hopes to be such an event. The inaugural walk to end homelessness will be put on by Father Joe’s Villages and also serves as a fundraiser for the local organization, but Father Joe’s Bill Bolstad says the 5K walk (registration contributions range from $15 to $30 at fjvwalkhome.com) will also serve another purpose.

“The really heartbreaking thing when it comes to homelessness is that it’s absolutely something we can do something about. We can end this,” says Bolstad, who serves as Father Joe’s Chief Development Officer. “It is an optional thing, but it requires two things: awareness and resources. This walk is geared towards addressing both of those. The more we can draw public awareness to this issue, the more we can show our leaders here in town that there is a groundswell of support for doing something about this. The larger the crowd we can get, the quicker they’ll know.”

Bolstad also thinks A Short Walk Home will hopefully serve as a catalyst for people to become more involved and for other orgs to hold similar fundraising events. This walk happens Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. beginning at Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way) and ends with participants walking through an oversized front door at the finish line.

“The cure for homelessness is housing. That’s why we have people walking through that open door,” Bolstad says. “It’s the idea that you’re helping people find their way home.”

× Expand Nat Diego

NATURE CALLS

Even the most ardent of wine lovers aren’t aware that many of the wines they enjoy are loaded with additives and chemicals. Nat Diego, a natural wine festival, works as both a tasting event and educational workshop. Happening at various times, Friday, August 4th, Saturday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th, the “fermentation” themed event will feature different activities each day. The first day starts with a “locals only” party that showcases local natural wine makers, the second day will have a bus tour and last but not least, the event wraps up with a closing party spotlighting rare and large bottles. Guests will not only drink, but learn about winemaking and its fermentation process from distinguished winemakers, importers, writers and advocates. Most of the events will be hosted at The Rose Wine Bar + Bottle Shop (2219 30th St.) and tickets are $20 to $145 at natdiego.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Living Coast Facebook Farm to Bay

BEST COAST

When people think of getting close to California’s wildlife, most reference popular choices such as the San Diego Zoo or Sea World. But there’s a hidden bayside gem dedicated to coastal wildlife education, where visitors don’t have to fight the typical touristy crowds. The Farm to Bay fundraiser, at Living Coast Discovery Center (1000 Gunpowder Point Drive), is not just a tasting event. Sure, foodies and beer enthusiasts can enjoy samples from local restaurants, craft breweries and wineries, but the event also serves to showcase Living Coast’s raptors, reptiles, rays and more. So guests can enjoy some Amore cheesecake and a Bay Bridge beer while also feasting their eyes on some of nature’s coolest creations. The event goes from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5. Tickets are $100 at thelivingcoast.org.