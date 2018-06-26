A whole bunch of INDEPENDENT events, Museum School Art Auction and Cupcake Extravaganza

× Expand SENSORIUM

NO FIREWORKS NECESSARY

Not only does the next issue of CityBeat come out on July 4, but many readers are likely finding themselves planning around a national holiday that, this year, happens on a Wednesday. So in the spirit of the holiday, we came up with a week’s worth of cool, independent events that have nothing to do with firework shows, but everything to do with what makes America great.

First, on Thursday, June 28 from 7 to 10 p.m., stop by the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (1100 Kettner Blvd., Downtown) for eXit pARTy. The semi-regular art event will serve as the closing reception for Yve Laris Cohen’s Meeting Ground and Sadie Barnette’s Dear 1968,... exhibitions. There will also be custom cocktails, live music and art-making activities. Tickets range from free to $25 at mcasd.org.

On Friday, June 29, take the fam, a date or just yourself up to the Birch Aquarium at Scripps (2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla) for the opening of Oddities: Hidden Heroes of the Scripps Collections, a new comic-book inspired exhibit highlighting the near-supernatural adaptations of ocean species. The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $15 to $18.50 at aquarium.ucsd.edu.

On Saturday, June 30, check out Vanguard Culture’s SENSORIUM at the IDEA1 condo lofts (899 Park Blvd., East Village). The inaugural event from 7 to 11 p.m. will see 15 lofts transformed into immersive art experiences, as well as dance performances, a “Five Senses Fashion Show,” cocktails and a blindfolded, VIP food tasting event on the rooftop. Tickets are $20 to $60 at vanguardculture.com.

On Sunday, July 1, we’ll be at the San Diego Vintage Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held behind the Observatory North Park (2891 University Ave.), the market is the perfect spot to find cool treasures from clothes and furniture, to knickknacks and more. More info at facebook.com/SDVintageFleaMarket.

Don’t be miserable like Garfield on Monday, July 2. Play hooky at work and head up to the San Diego County Fair (it closes on July 4!) in Del Mar (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.), ’cause nothing is more American than eating a bunch of fried foods and riding a bunch of thrill rides. Oh, and we’re partial to this day if only because the crowds will likely be small and soul legends The O’Jays (of “Love Train” fame) are playing. Admission ranges from free to $19 at sdfair.com.

Finally, spend the evening just before the 4th at Tiger!Tiger! (3025 El Cajon Blvd., North Park) for A New Era in Local Culture, a Cura Caos-hosted discussion featuring four young and dedicated arts advocates, many of whom we’ve featured in these pages (Alejandra Frank of Teros Gallery and Carmela Prudencio of SDIY Coalition, for example). Local hip-hop group Tulengua will also perform. The free talk will happen on Tuesday, July 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. More info at facebook.com/curacaosradio.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist Untitled piece by Matt Devine

GRADE A

First time art collectors, art collecting veterans and, yes, even those of us whose “art collections” consist of band posters and inspirational quotes, it’s time to step it up a notch. At the Museum School Art Auction, dozens of notable local artists, many of whom have appeared in these pages, will be putting their works up for auction with proceeds going toward the Museum School, a tuition-free, public charter school in San Diego that focuses on the arts. Some of our favorites include Beliz Iristay, Matt Devine, Melissa Walter, Perry Vasquez and many more. And in case any readers are thinking they still won’t be able to afford any of the pieces, it’s worth noting that many of the works on display go for as little as $50. The auction is open to all art enthusiasts on Saturday, June 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bread & Salt space (1955 Julian Ave.). More info at museumschool.org.

× Expand Cupcake Extravaganza

GOATS AND GOODIES

It doesn’t take much to get us excited about an event with “cupcake extravaganza” in the title, so throw in some baby goats, and you can bet we’ll be there. The annual Cupcake Extravaganza is back at Eclipse Chocolate (2145 Fern St.), with nine assorted cupcakes for a discounted price of $25 and a goal of selling 10,000 cupcakes. Flavors include safe bets like Toasted S’mores along with more adventurous options like Mango Salsa. There are also plenty of vegan and gluten-free choices. Each box purchased is an entry to win a year’s worth of free cupcakes. And why is there a baby goat petting zoo on site? Because baby goats are adorable, that’s why. The deliciousness kicks off Friday, June 29, and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, July 8.