Adams Avenue Street Fair, The Secret Society of Adultologists and Spooktacular

× Expand The Dinettes

ALL IS FAIR

It’s no secret that San Diego loves a good block party or street festival. It makes sense given our consistently good weather and chill attitude. Hell, we may be the only city that has a beer festival literally every weekend of the year.

And sure, there will be plenty of beer at the Adams Avenue Street Fair this weekend, but that’s not the only reason we’ve been flocking to this event for over 36 years. In a city that’s filled with fair-this and fest-that, this particular party separates itself by having a little something for everyone.

“The size, duration, quality, and the variety of offerings makes for one of the most diverse crowd of attendees assembled in S.D. for a community event,” says Scott Kessler, Executive Director and Coordinator for the Adams Avenue Street Fair.

This variety of offerings includes 300 exhibitors, 52 food vendors, a bunch of carnival rides and four beer gardens stretched over a half mile of Adams Ave. between 30th and 35th streets. What’s particularity enticing is the sheer amount of local bands that readers can check out.

“There is great music in all genres that appeals to people from ages 8 to 80,” says Fair booker Steven Kader.

A few musical standouts from the over 80 performers at the fair include a reunion show from the all-female punk pioneers The Dinettes, as well as other local legends such as Gary Wilson, Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers and Gilbert Castellanos, who will be playing with his charming band of jazz youth, The Young Lions.

Best of all, while there are some craft beer and food tasting tickets that can be purchased starting at $20, the rest of the affair is free to the public. It all goes down from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. For a full list of bands and more info, readers should check out adamsavenuebusiness.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Natural History Museum The Secret Society of Adultologists

FLY SOCIETY

The Natural History Museum (1788 El Prado) has always been one of our favorite Balboa Park destinations, but unlike the San Diego Museum of Art or even the Fleet, The NAT didn’t have many events that were for adults only. The Secret Society of Adultologists aims to change this and will give adult attendees the chance to indulge their inner explorer with live animal encounters, taxidermy art installations and chats with museum scientists about the museum’s 8 million specimens. The event will also feature craft cocktails served on the rooftop lounge (which is rarely open to the public), along with beer from Thorn Street Brewery and signature dishes from The Flying Squirrel. It all happens Friday, Sept. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for museum members, and both include full access to the museum. More information at sdnhm.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Calacas made by func&rec

SPOOKY AND KOOKY

Christmas markets are as common in western culture as breweries are in San Diego. But what about a Halloween market? Curators and Creators Marketplace has taken the lead with Spooktacular, a shopping experience dedicated to the fall season and All Hallow’s Eve. More than 50 vendors will be selling vintage and hand-made crafts, home decorations, jewelry, art and more. There will also be an Elvira impersonator and other entertainment, plus a full bar and food for order. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Portuguese Hall (2818 Avenida de Portugal). General admission is $5, whereas VIP is $10 and includes early entry, a shopping tote and a signature drink. facebook.com/curatorsandcreators