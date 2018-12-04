All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Toast of Gaslamp and The Nutcracker

× Expand Photo courtesy of the San Diego Opera All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

ALL IS BRIGHT

With so many performances of holiday classics all playing at the same time, it can be hard to find something truly unique, much less something that isn’t telling the same story we’ve heard over and over again (seriously? Another Christmas Carol?).

That’s where San Diego Opera steps in. Part of the Opera’s dētour Series, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 is a heartwarming and profound a cappella opera about a little known occurrence during World War I where Central and Allied troops agreed to cease fire for one day so that they could celebrate Christmas. Within that day, they met along the trenches of the Western Front to exchange gifts, bury the dead and even play soccer.

“The powers above these soldiers said the war had to continue,” says San Diego Opera general director David Bennett. “And just of their own making, being inspired by song, they stopped the war.”

“The story is about the capacity that each individual person has to make peace happen,” Bennett adds. “That’s a message that’s important today and any time.”

This is technically the third year that All is Calm has been presented locally, but as Bennett points out, this is the first time the Opera has staged the show with help from Bodhi Tree Concerts and SACRA/PROFANA. Making it even more accessible is the fact that, for the most part, the opera is made up of music that’s well-known to audiences. These include regional holiday classics and carols, as well as military and patriotic songs.

“It’s really a piece that is entirely celebrating the potency and power of the human voice, both in spoken form, as well as choral and soloing,” says Bennett. “It celebrates the expressive power of the human voice in all its iterations.”

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 opens Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre (868 Fourth Ave.). There will also be a performance on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $160 at sdopera.org.

× Expand Toast of Gaslamp

SHOP 'N' SNACK

Let’s face it: we could all use a drink right about now. The holiday season is enough to drive anyone to booze it up. But what if we could combine the two? Well, that’s the main idea behind the Toast of Gaslamp, a 21-and-up, self-guided walking tour through two-dozen of Downtown San Diego’s best bars, restaurants and retailers, all of who will be showcasing seasonal specials. Participant bars include Side Bar, Smoking Gun, Tin Roof and more, while there will be shopping deals at Bubbles Boutique, Lucky Brand Jeans, Oakley and more. Raffle tickets will be given to those rocking ugly holiday sweaters or reindeer ears for a chance to win goodies and gift cards. The festivities take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and check-in is at 614 Fifth Ave. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. toastofgaslamp.com

THE CRACK IS BACK

In case there’s someone who’s reading this and they’ve been living in a bunker up until recently, The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition. And while we could fly to Russia and drop some serious change to see some prestigious ballet company perform, we’re more than fine with our homegrown City Ballet’s production of Tchaikovsky’s classic. Featuring some of the region’s best dancers and a live orchestra, City Ballet always goes all-in when it comes to costumes and scenery. And when the story involves life-sized mice, a Sugar Plum Fairy and a giant Nutcracker, the finer details are important. The Nutcracker opens Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Theatre (121 Broadway) with 11 more performances through Dec. 23. Tickets range from $25 to $89 at cityballet.org.