AMT Festival, Human Rights Watch Film Festival and Rise Up Get Down

× Expand AMT Festival

GET AMT!

Any event that attempts to incorporate cutting-edge technology and music could seem, on the surface, to be a little too fringe for your average culture vulture. But that’s certainly not the case with the inaugural AMT Festival (the AMT stands for art, music and technology), a three-day, multi-venue event that will feature performances, music, art and technology-driven talks and demos. In fact, organizers went out of their way to make the fest as accessible as possible without dumbing it down.

“We wanted to make sure it was accessible to more of a variety of access points,” says co-organizer Ginger Shulick Porcella. “It’s not just a passive, ‘hey we’re listening to this specialist’ event. It’s hands-on, so people will hopefully learn something from it.”

The festival begins at the Fleet Science Center (875 El Prado) on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with a cocktail reception, concert and panel discussion. The fest then moves to the San Diego Art Institute (1439 El Prado) on Friday, Feb. 3 with a full day of panels, workshops, performances and lectures. Highlights include a panel discussion on using video game hardware and software in art, science and music, as well as a workshop that allows patrons to construct light-controlled oscillator instruments. Most of the participants are culled from the local scene, and Shulick Porcella says this was certainly intentional.

“We wanted to make sure that people know that there’s a really great experimental and electronic music scene here,” she says.

The fest wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Chula Vista’s Southwestern College (900 Otay Lakes Road) with panels on “Data Visualization and Sonification” from local artists and musicians, as well as a lunch presentation from artist and educator Margaret Noble.

Even if readers have but a passing interest in the A, the M or the T, chances are there’s something on the schedule that will prove to be fascinating. Times vary from day to day, and tickets (which range from $10 for individual events and $25 for individual days) can be purchased online at amtfestival.com.

× Expand The Crossing at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival

THE RIGHTS STUFF

Women’s rights, migration crises and press freedoms are just a few of the issues that are explored at the annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival. Featured films include Academy Award nominee I Am Not Your Negro, a profound look at race in America from the Civil Rights Era to the present day, and Almost Sunrise, the heart-wrenching journey of two Iraq veterans trying to move past their combat experiences with a 2,700-mile trek. The series addresses important topics from around the world, including the rural U.S., Syria and Afghanistan. Screenings for all six films will be held between Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Festival passes cost between $25 and $35 and individual tickets range from $6 to $10. ff.hrw.org/san-diego

× Expand Photo by David Brooks DJ Claire

GET ON UP

Who says social activism and dance parties don’t mix? Rise Up Get Down will bring together local politicians, activists and DJs at The Casbah for a night of progressive politics and dancing. City councilmembers Georgette Gomez and Chris Ward will be two of the featured speakers, along with Greisa Martinez, advocacy director at the United We Dream Network. Speakers will be discussing how to get involved in progressive politics and sharing stories of their experiences in the political arena. To get attendees up and dancing, Records with Roger, Mr. Mazee, DJ Claire and Milky Wayne will spin throughout the evening. Anthem Vegan will be catering the event. All proceeds will go toward Raise Progress, an organization that supports vulnerable populations through education, policy reform, and advocacy. It gets down on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m, and tickets are $25. casbahmusic.com