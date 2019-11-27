Tacos, 'A Christmas Story' and more events fill this week

BOOKS

Literary Book Club: Educated by Tara Westover at Clairemont Library, 2920 Burgener Boulevard . This group of friendly readers enjoys discussing some of the latest books. The group has chosen a one book per month to read and talk about. For this meeting, the Book Club will discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover. 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4. Free. 858-581-9935. sandiego.gov.

EVENTS

San Diego Jazz Fest and Swing Extravaganza at the Town & Country Resort and Hotel,

500 Hotel Circle North , Mission

Valley. Discerning jazz fans call this “the crown jewel of jazz festivals.” The event is held during the Thanksgiving weekend and is a favorite of festivalgoers from around the globe. All venues are conveniently located in the

Town & Country Convention Center

. Times vary. Wednesday, November 27 to Sunday, December 1. Tickets start at $20. 619-297-5277. sdjazzfest.org.

SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off at 32nd and Thorn Streets in North Park . SoNo Fest is an all-volunteer run, locally focused street festival featuring a 40-restaurant chili cook-off; 24 craft beer, wine and spirits makers in a huge beer garden; 30 local handmade vendors; a food truck court; live music on three stages and a kids' fest. Tasting options start at $15. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 1. Free to attend. 619-916-7247. sonofestchilicookoff.com.

Unidos por Valle at Kettner Exchange, 2001 Kettner Boulevard . The organization hosts a fundraiser benefiting the victims of the recent Mexico wildfires. It features the top 15 wineries from Valle de Guadalupe and cuisine from Baja chefs Drew Deckman, Benito Molina and Solange Muris, Sheyla Alvarado, Adria Marina and Ruffo Ibarra, and San Diego chefs Brian Redzikowski, Brad Wise, Claudette Zepeda and John Bautista. Tickets are $150. 6:30 p.m. (hand-selected VIP), 7 to 10:30 p.m. (general admission) Tuesday, December 3. venno.com/event/unidos-por-valle.

FILM

“Picture This: Soylent Green,” at Central Library’s Neil Morgan Auditorium, 330 Park Boulevard , Downtown East Village . In the world ravaged by the greenhouse effect and overpopulation, an NYPD detective investigates the murder of a big company CEO. The screening of this 1973 film begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 2. Free. 619-236-5800. sandiego.gov.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow at Historic Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Downtown. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith present their latest and greatest motion picture, the star-studded “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” The New Jersey stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in “Clerks” are back. When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4. Tickets start at $37. 619-570-1100. sandiegotheatres.org.

PERFORMANCE

“A Christmas Story” at Horton Grand Theatre, 444 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants one thing for Christmas, and one thing only: an Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. There’s only one problem: Everyone else is convinced he’ll shoot his eye out. Times vary. Select days through December 29. $30-$70. 833-428-0947. sdmt.org.

Gilbert Castellanos Presents: Young Lions and The Wednesday Jam Session at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Every Wednesday, Panama 66 at The San Diego Museum of Art comes to life with the sounds of jazz. San Diego Jazz Hero Gilbert Castellanos showcases young music prodigies with The Young Lions Series (6 to 7:50 p.m.) in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court, followed by the Wednesday Jazz Jam (8:30 to 11:30 p.m.) that transforms the James S. Copley Auditorium into a swinging speakeasy. Wednesday, December 4. Free. 619-232-7931. sdmart.org.

“Lady Zhaojun,” starring Li Yugang, at Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown. Featuring Chinese multi-award singer Li Yugang, this is a contemporary interpretation of a classic story of one of China’s legendary ancient beauties. The grand musical incorporates the music and dance styles of Inner Mongolia and the Han Dynasty, as well as gorgeous costumes and stage effects. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, and Monday, December 2. Tickets start at $35. 619-570-1100. sandiegotheatres.org.

FOOD AND DRINK

White Wine and Crab Cakes on Black Friday at Gianni Buonomo Vintners, 4836 Newport Avenue, Point Loma. Crabby’s Crab Cakes is back at Gianni Buonomo Vintners for a special happy hour. Come as you are—no reservations or long wait times. After a long day of shopping, it’s the perfect way to wind down. Treat yourself to a little extravagance. Selections include crab cakes, crab melts, crab cocktail salad, crab quesadilla, lobster rolls and seared yellowtail. Wear your fedora and your first glass of wine is only $5. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, November 29. Event is free. Prices vary for food and drink. Food additional. 619-991-9911. gbvinters.com.

Pure Project Beer Release: Gallagher’s Best at Pure Project, 2865 Fifth Avenue, Bankers Hill. Pure Project has teamed up with Admiral Maltings to bring you a special Pub Ale. Named after the Professor at UC Davis who bred the barley in this brew to be dry farmed in California, this creation highlights Admiral Maltings organic malt varietal called Butta12, along with a Crystal malt called Kilnsmith. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 30. Event is free. Prices vary for food and drink. 619-323-2000. purebrewing.org.

Country Brunch Live! at House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, 1055 Fifth Avenue, Downtown. A food and music celebration featuring live country music and made-from-scratch, Southern-inspired brunch menu. Held every Saturday and Sunday, Country Brunch Live is a multi-sensory experience of food and music that will kick-start the weekend vibes, spotlighting a lineup of country artists performing top country favorites. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1. Free. Prices vary for food and drink. 619-299-2583. houseofblues.com/sandiego.

Taco Tuesday at Tin Roof, 401 G Street, Gaslamp Quarter. Taco Tuesday features $2 to $3 tacos, $5 margaritas, $6 Don Julio, and live music starting at 8 p.m. Tin Roof is about giving musicians a place to play and a place to hang when they aren’t on stage. The tasty food, fun, eclectic environment, community of regulars and friendly crew have established the Roof as the place to be for musicians and nonmusicians alike. 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 3. Event is free. Prices vary for food and drink. 619-557-8437. tinroofbars.com.

Cocktail Classes at You & Yours Distilling Co., 1495 G Street, Downtown East Village. Mix up drinks like the pros with this hour long, hands-on introduction to cocktail basics. Learn how to measure, shake, stir and pour drinks. Each attendee will have the opportunity to make and enjoy two cocktails, all while learning a brief history of the drinks being made. Tools and ingredients provided. Attendees must be 21 years of age. Cocktails rotate monthly. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4. $45. 619-955-8755. youandyours.com.

Little Italy Wednesday Market on West Date between Kettner and State in Little Italy. The market offers farm fresh produce, pastured eggs, poultry, meat, fish, bread, sauces, dog food, hummus, olive oil and more, brought to the neighborhood by California farmers, fisherman and artisan foodmakers. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4. Free. 619-233-3901. littleitalysd.com.

TALKS & WORKSHOPS

Downtown Chess at Central Library, 330 Park Boulevard, Downtown East Village. Are you the next Judith Polgar? Do you have what it takes to dethrone Magnus Carlsen? Every Friday be a part of the biggest casual chess club in San Diego. All skill levels and age groups welcome. 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 29. Free. 619-238-6694. sandiego.gov.

Gaslamp Saturday Walking Tour at Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House, 410 Island Avenue, Gaslamp Quartet. Opening a window to San Diego’s past, the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation showcases the history of the Davis-Horton House built in 1850, as well as walking tours of the historic Gaslamp Quarter. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance.11 a.m. Saturday, November 30. $10-$20. 619-233-4692. gaslampfoundation.org.

Jewels of the Season Workshop 2019 at Timke”n Museum of Art, 1500 El Prado, Balboa Park. Geared toward beginners and seasoned crafting professionals alike, you will create heirloom-quality treasure in the style of the original artists, Florence Hord and Elizabeth Schlappi and guided by Timken teaching artist, Elizabeth Washburn. Enjoy making a beautiful keepsake for your home or as a gift. Morning and afternoon class offered. Cost of the class includes materials for two ornaments and holiday refreshments. 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30. $55-$85. 619-239-5548. timkenmuseum.org.

Common Thread: Sewing Basics at Central Library, 300 Park Boulevard, Downtown East Village. Learn entry level operating instructions for computerized sewing machines and beginning techniques. Participants will practice basic stitches and complete an easy drawstring bag! All materials provided. Advanced registration required. 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 3. Free. 619-236-5800. sandiego.gov.f