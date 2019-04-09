Art Alive, San Diego Film Week and San Diego Writers Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Museum of Art Art Alive

SUPER BLOOM

IG influencers may have ruined the otherwise beautiful tradition of the wildflower Super Bloom, but San Diego has it’s own spring tradition in the form of Art Alive, the San Diego Museum of Art’s (1450 El Prado) yearly fundraising extravaganza where over 100 local floral designers reinterpret SDMA’s works of art via majestic arrangements of flowers and plants.

Now in its 37th year, Art Alive has certainly, eh, blossomed and bloomed over the years. This year, the opening night Bloom Bash will be expanded into the Plaza de Panama to include a Ferris wheel and even more food and activities. Sarah Grossman, manager of special events and coporate relations at SDMA, says the Bash is already known for its thematic fashion and sees the event as one of the more fun social events of the year.

“I think now it’s like people are competing with each other,” says Grossman, who mentions the many selfie-worthy backdrops and activities at Bloom Bash. “The fashion part of all our events is one of my favorite things and I think fashion and art always goes well together.”

In addition to the amazing floral designs accompanying the art work and the multiple days of workshops and activities surrounding Art Alive, there will also be the grand Eisenstaedt Rotunda design that greets patrons as they walk through the doors. This year, Floral Art founder Jennifer McGarigle designed a large-scale floral display themed around the SDMA photography exhibition, Alfred Eisenstaedt: Life and Legacy.

“The installation is inspired by the concept of flowers frozen in time just as moments are captured in photographs,” says McGarigle, who was inspired by the glamor in Eisenstaedt’s black-and-white photos of movie stars. “I like Eisenstaedt’s quote about his goal ‘to find and catch a story telling moment.’ I think flowers have a story to tell as well!”

Art Alive begins Friday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Bloom Bash happens that evening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission to Art Alive (which runs through Sunday, April 14) and $200-$250 for Bloom Bash. Proceeds support SDMA’s education, outreach programs and special exhibitions. See sdmart.org for tickets and event schedule.

× Expand Photo courtesy of GrooveKo Productions Kathy

REEL LOCAL

It wasn’t too long ago that being a filmmaker in San Diego was pretty tough—why bother when one could find real success 100 miles north? However, a vibrant filmmaking scene has sprung up over the years, which is what San Diego Film Week is all about. From Thursday, April 11 through Thursday, April 18, attendees will have the opportunity to see over 100 local films, participate in educational workshops and rub elbows with local celebs at an awards ceremony. We’re especially stoked about “The Thirteenth Hour,” a showcase of horror films that includes the darkly-hilarious short Kathy, about a boy whose mom’s friend is a self-proclaimed exorcist. That goes down April 18 at 8:30 p.m. at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinema (3965 Fifth Ave.), but the rest of the fest is spread out over multiple venues. Check sdfilmweek.com for schedule and tickets, which range from $12 to $30.

× Expand Photo by Michael Oppenheim Piper Kerman

WRITE ON

Literary, writing and book festivals have come and gone over the years, but most have seemed to focus on one aspect of the creative process. The inaugural San Diego Writers Festival is particularly exciting primarily because it is so multi-faceted and includes a little something for everyone: interactive workshops, live performances and readings, educational panels, book signings, meet-and-greets, and kid-friendly events. There’s even live music. What’s more, it includes varying genres, including poetry, screenplays, fiction, plays, graphic novels and more. Highlights include a keynote address from Piper Kerman (Orange is the New Black) and a panel called “The Power of Immigrant Stories.” It all goes down Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the San Diego Central Library (330 Park Blvd.). Best of all, it’s free, but attendees are encouraged to register at sandiegowritersfestival.com.