Art Around Adams, San Diego County Fair and Context Volume 5: The Tijuana Renaissance

× Expand Art Around Adams

ECLECTIC AVENUE

For us, there are two events that mark the beginning of summer: There’s the San Diego County Fair (more on that below) and there’s the annual Art Around Adams. Now in its 15th year, it’s an event that truly encompasses all of the arts, with music, performances, visual art, dance and even poetry.

But just like any homegrown, independent festival, Art Around Adams had humble beginnings.

“The event started out in just a couple coffee shops back in 2004 with limited attendance,” says Exodus Studio’s Executive Producer and Art Around Adams organizer Adam Rosen. “Jump to 2018 and we have 18 stages, 138 performances, three beer gardens, over 75 impromptu art pop-ups and over 25,000 attendees throughout the day.”

When it comes to the art, over 70 local businesses all along Adams Avenue—from Hamilton Street in Normal Heights to Vista Street in Kensington—will turn into impromptu galleries with showcases of local artists. There will be live music performances, including professional wrestling from Super Awesome Showdown and live music from artists such as Jumbotron, Ariel Levine and My Revenge. Rosen points out several new stages added to this year’s fest including two new stages at the Adams Avenue Recreation Center Park (3491 Adams Ave.).

And walking the long stretch of Adams won’t be an issue, as there will be a complimentary comedy trolley with stand-up comedians performing throughout the day (Emily Hope, Craig Sutton and Jordan Coburn are just a few of the performers). There will also be the addition of a bike valet this year.

“I think trying to pique the interest of as many people as possible is very important,” says Rosen. “We present an event that is diverse, eclectic, rich with culture and fun. Though we are always trying to hone and improve on what we have, I feel that through this year’s diverse offerings, there is something intriguing for most everyone to latch onto.”

It all happens Saturday, June 2 from noon to 8 p.m. The entire event is free and all info can be found at artaroundadams.org.

× Expand San Diego County Fair

GRIN AND FAIR IT

Those with a predilection for all things sugary will love this year’s San Diego County Fair theme of “How Sweet It Is.” And while there are certainly plenty of sweet concoctions at the fair’s (in)famous food court, the main idea is that everyone, young and old, will feel like a kid again. After all, there are carnival rides, games and a huge variety of desserts and deep-fried fare. If readers can’t make it on opening day, there’s also a ton of fair events throughout Independence Day. As always, there’s a solid concert lineup, a beer pairing dinner (June 14) and festival (June 15-17), a cocktail festival (June 23) and even a cool art exhibit that features art masterpieces made out of candy. The sweeeeeet festivities begin Friday, June 1 at 4 p.m. and run through July 4 with tickets ranging from $12 to $19 for general admission, to $28 for a season pass. Kids ages five and younger are free. sdfair.com

× Expand Chef Daniela de la Puente

RENAISSANCE CITY

Which city has become a hub for art, architecture, design and the culinary arts? Well, it’s not exactly San Diego, but our sister city, Tijuana, is emerging as an international creative nexus. On Friday, June 1, the San Diego Architectural Foundation will host Context Volume 5: The Tijuana Renaissance, an event that explores all that Tijuana has to offer. It features a variety of professionals in design, architecture and gastronomy who will speak about the booming city. It will also include a VIP bus architecture tour from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a culinary fair with eight of Tijuana’s premier chefs from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and a forum from 7 to 9 p.m. Most of the action takes place at the Casa de la Cultura de Tijuana (Avenida Paris 5, Colonia Altamira) and prices range from $20 to $195 at sdarchitecture.org.