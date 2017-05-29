Art Around Adams, San Diego Fair and In-Ko-Pah

AROUND AND AROUND

Technically, the first day of summer is June 21, but everyone in the CityBeat office is well aware that, when it comes to events, the first day of summer is June 1. Why? It’s just that week where there are so many cool events to kick off the season (just take a look at this week’s calendar or at the events below for more to choose from).

But if there’s one event that always seems to signal the official beginning of summer it’s Art Around Adams. Now in its 14th year, it’s one of those events that, despite its rather art-centric name, it should really be called Art-and-Just-About-Everything-Else Around Adams.

“Art Around Adams showcases a versatile scale of creativity among artists of all kinds,” said Exodus Studio’s Executive Producer and Art Around Adams organizer Adam Rosen. “The Art Around Adams experience offers something for everyone, and enables you to indulge your senses in everything from art installations, live bands, DJ sets, performances and more.”

When it comes to the art, over 100 local businesses all along Adams Avenue—from Hamilton Street in Normal Heights to Vista Street in Kensington—will turn into impromptu galleries with showcases of over 50 local artists. There will be live music performances, including professional wrestling and live music from artists such as Imagery Machine, The Phantoms and Gregory Machine. And walking the long stretch of Adams won’t be an issue, as there will be a complimentary comedy trolley with stand-up comedians performing throughout the day. When it comes to new additions, Rosen says “Art Around Adams has gone international this year” with a display of Mexican artists at The Ould Sod bar.

“We felt it important to include our neighbors to the South, showing that art has no bounds, borders or walls, and that we must all stay united,” Rosen says.

It all happens Saturday, June 3 from noon to 8 p.m. The entire event is free and all info can be found at artaroundadams.org.

WILD, WILD WEST

Save a horse and ride a coaster, cause this year’s San Diego Fair theme is “Where the West is Fun.” Cowboy hats are obviously optional, but it's definitely requisite to ride some rides, play some games and, best of all, stuff your face with a bizarre variety of deep-fried food. If you don’t make it to opening day, there’s also a ton of fair events readers can plan their day around. There’s a nice live music lineup, a beer pairing dinner (June 15) and festival (June 16 to 18), a cocktail festival (June 24) and even cool farm-to-table events throughout the month. The wild western festivities begin Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. and runs through July 4 with tickets ranging from $11 to $18. Kids ages five and younger are free. sdfair.com

DESERT DAZE

The influx of tourists and visitors that floods San Diego every summer is, no doubt, well on it's way. For some time away from the incoming crowds, In-Ko-Pah 4 offers a unique respite at the Desert Tower along Jacumba Road. The intimate overnight music experience takes place on a rocky hillside overlooking the scenic desert and features 14 bands native to the Southwestern region (most are from San Diego) such as Birdy Bardot, Mrs. Magician, Creepseed and The Widows. Gates for camping sites open at 1 p.m. on Saturday June, 3 and attendees should arrive with all camping materials needed, including but not limited to food and water, sleeping bags and firewood. Entertainment starts at 3 p.m. and goes into the later night when campers can enjoy the music under the expansive starry view that the desert provides. The following day, Sunday June 4, attendees leave the site at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $47 to $57 at inkopah.org.