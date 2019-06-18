Art Auction for the Museum School, O.B. Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off and Hessfest9

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist Art from Matt Devine

GOING ONCE, GOING TWICE

We’d like to pose a question to readers: When it comes to having art in your house, is it better to have something everybody knows was bought from one of those big-box stores, a reproduction guests won’t look at twice? Or is it better to have something unique—a one-of-a-kind conversation starter? We’d like to think readers already know the answer. At the end of the day, don’t we all want something original hanging in our house rather than a mass-manufactured print of a cliché painting?

An exemplary way to get started on an art collection is by attending the Art Auction for the Museum School. The 13th annual event will feature dozens of San Diego’s best and brightest artists (Andrew Alcasid, Michael James Armstrong and Claudia Cano, to name a few), all of whom have donated pieces to benefit the Museum School, a tuition-free, public charter school in San Diego that focuses on the arts.

“We do a variety of different fundraising activities, but the art auction is an opportunity to reach out into the larger community and we’ve been really fortunate in growing and curating this event,” says Museum School director Phil Beaumont. “We’ve got folks that have shown and presented in museums internationally and here in the Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego, so it’s a high caliber body of work that we have, which is wonderful.”

The auction is open to all art lovers and also serves as an excellent survey exhibition of the best contemporary artists in the region. It all goes down Saturday, June 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.). More details at museumschool.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off

CHILI TIME

Ocean Beach has a well-known and deserved reputation for chill vibes. But chili vibes? Well, once a year for 40 years, it’s all about them chili vibes at the annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off. For those who’ve never been, it’s a bean, meat and cheese-filled day that also includes carnival rides, an “Artists Alley,” a Hodad’s burger-eating contest, a Beachside Bar area and, of course, dozens of chili samples for sale. There will also be four different stages of live music from bands such as The Lonesome Lowdowns, Electric Waste Band, The Heavy Guilt and more. The party starts on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 4800 to 5000 blocks of Newport Avenue, along the waterfront. The street fair is free with chili samples ranging from $2 to $20 to try them all. oceanbeachsandiego.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Hess Brewing Hessfest

BEST OF THE HESS

We do love our neighbors over at Mike Hess Brewing (3812 Grim Ave.) and their annual HessFest is one beer festival that stands above the rest because it feels more like a block party filled with friends and neighbors. Not only that, but it’s a fundraiser for The Navy SEAL Foundation, The Pablove Foundation and the San Diego Music Foundation. Patrons can enjoy beers from 25 breweries, as well as food vendors and live music from Sully and the Souljahs, Jack Casket, The Liqoursmiths and more. A ticket includes unlimited beer tasters, four food samples and a souvenir pint glass that’s good for reduced refills at Mike Hess locations throughout the year. Hessfest9 happens Saturday, June 22 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. (VIP tickets get beer-lovers in at 11:30 a.m.) and tickets range from $40 to $60 at mikehessbrewing.com.