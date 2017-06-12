Art Auction for the Museum School, Chefs & Shakers and PechaKucha Night

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Dragon” by Melissa Walter

ART SCHOOL

We strongly believe that buying art can be addictive. And no, we’re not talking about that “Keep Calm…” sign that’s been collecting dust in the garage. San Diego has hundreds of talented local artists working in a variety of mediums, and once a casual art lover decides to buy a piece from one of those local artists, they’re not only supporting the local art scene, but they’re also investing in themselves. At the end of the day, don’t we all want something original and one-of-a-kind hanging in our house rather than mass-manufactured print of a cliché painting?

An exemplary way to get started on an art collection Is going to the Art Auction for the Museum School. The annual event will feature dozens of San Diego’s best and brightest artists (Claudia Cano, Matt Devine and Beliz Iristay, just to name a few) who have donated pieces to benefit the Museum School, a tuition-free, public charter school in San Diego that focuses on the arts.

“We do a variety of different fundraising activities, but the art auction is an opportunity to reach out into the larger community and we’ve been really fortunate in growing and curating this event,” says Museum School director Phil Beaumont. “We’ve got folks that have shown and presented in museums internationally and here in the Museum of Contemporary Art in San Diego, so it’s a high caliber body of work that we have, which is wonderful.”

One of those high-caliber local artists is Perry Vasquez, who is not only a participating artist but also a Musuem School board member and parent of a student.

“Producing the art auction reminds me of the generosity of the artists in San Diego who have supported it year after year,” says Vasquez. “They are wonderful human beings who believe art has an important place in our educational system.”

The auction is open to all art lovers and also serves as an excellent survey exhibition of the best contemporary artists in the region. It all goes down Saturday, June 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bread & Salt space (1955 Julian Ave.). museumschool.org

Chefs & Shakers Mash-Up

COCONUT MADNESS

The rules are simple for CityBeat’s Chefs & Shakers Mash-Up 2017: eight chefs and mixologists couple up and compete to create the best food and drink pairings. It can be any combination, just as long as the featured ingredient (coconut) is included in the recipe. Participating restaurants include Park & Rec, Urban Solace, Sycamore Den and more. What’s more, CityBeat readers will vote for the Best Dish, Best Drink and Best Overall Pairing, with awards being presented at the end of the night. This fourth annual cooking and cocktails event will be held at Lot 8 (1201 Hotel Circle South) from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Tickets are $20 to $30 and can be purchased here.

PechaKucha Night

OH, WHAT A NIGHT

When it comes down to supporting local artists and creative, PechaKucha Night is an ideal event that joins designers, filmmakers, photographers, writers and educators into one colorful community of creators. For readers who’ve never been, speakers will discuss issues centered on San Diego’s art scene. The presentation will include a “20 slides, 20 seconds” format with speakers that include artist Thomas DeMello, filmmaker Matt Hoyt, music impresario Tim Mays and artist David Fobes. The event will be held inside the neighboring auditorium at Panama 66 in Balboa Park (1450 El Prado) on Thursday, June 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is free, but show up early. Check out sdarchitecture.org for more information.