Culture events for the new year, Art Meets Jazz and Petty: A Tribute to Benefit MusiCares

NEW YEAR, NEW ARTS

If we know CityBeat readers, the New Year begins with a resolution to get out more and to get more culture in our lives. So why not kick off 2018 right? This week is especially great in that it provides a variety of events to choose from.

First up is the four-day soundON Festival of Modern Music at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) in La Jolla. The 11th annual event includes concerts, workshops and lectures, all of which revolve around the theme of “Voyages.” It kicks off Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m. with an experimental classical concert titled “Exotic Images from an Inner Journey.” Prices for the fest range from $10 to $70 and the full schedule can be seen at ljathenaeum.org.

Speaking of music, San Diego’s newest resident, Raúl Prieto Ramírez, will make his debut as the newest San Diego Civic Organist on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. As always, concerts at Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion are free, and Ramírez will be sticking around after the concert for a meet-and-greet and to offer patrons a peek inside the organ.

For theater (and beer) lovers, the Final Draft New Play Festival is an idea whose time has come. The four-day event (from Thursday, Jan. 4) combines craft beer from Bagby Beer Company with three new productions from local playwrights. Our pick? The Velocity of Celebration from writer and comedian Dallas McLaughlin sounds like it will be both hilarious and poignant. Times vary and all performances take place at the New Village Arts Theatre (2787 State St.) in Carlsbad. Prices range from $5 to $20 at newvillagearts.org.

Finally, the Art-A-Thon kicks off this week at ArtHatch and Distinction Gallery (317 E Grand Ave.) in Escondido. The seventh annual event takes 25 artists from all around San Diego and has them create actively for 24 hours straight (from noon on Saturday, Jan. 6 until noon the next day) and the public is welcome to come watch. If readers miss it, they can view the results of the Art-A-Thon at a reception for the artists on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 6 to 10 p.m. arthatch.org

JAZZED UP

Sometimes, it’s important to return to the basics. That’s what Horace Silver did for jazz in the 1950s, straying from trends in exchange for traditional techniques. Local jazzist Gilbert Castellanos highlights Silver’s hard-bop movement in the latest rendition of Art Meets Jazz. On Saturday, Jan. 6, Castellanos and fellow musicians Dean Hulett, Robert Dove, Ryan Shaw and Sam Hirsh will pay tribute to the legend. This all-ages event also features a pop-up exhibit with more than 13 artists whose work captures the San Diego jazz scene. Participants include photographer Raymond Elstad, painter Khalid Alkaaby and illustrator Brent Trembath, among others. It all happens at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 online at brownpapertickets.com/event/3199808 and $25 at the door.

TOM TOM CLUB

Of everything we lost in 2017, losing Tom Petty was certainly one that hurt. But members of the local music community are coming together to celebrate the rock legend’s music and legacy with Petty: A Tribute to Benefit MusiCares at The Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.). And though we recently ran a piece lamenting the ubiquity of tribute bands in our music pages, this is an exception worth making, partially because of the talent involved. Members of The Schizophonics, Rocket from the Crypt, Black Heart Procession and more will be covering Petty to benefit MusiCares, which provides services for musicians in need. It happens at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at The Casbah. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at door. 21 and up. casbahmusic.com