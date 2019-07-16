Art outside of the Con, To Fall in Love and Insect Festival

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Filipino through Chinese footprint” by Mary Jhun

ART OUTSIDE THE CON

There’s no shortage of San Diego Comic-Con-themed or Con-friendly art shows this weekend, but what about the shows that have nothing to do with caped crusaders and obscure anime characters?

Quint Gallery in Bay Ho (5171-H Santa Fe St.) has three shows opening this weekend, all from some of the best local artists on the scene. First, there’s Crossroads, which features Alanna Airitam’s startling portrait photographic works. Next, there’s Sasha Koozel Reibstein’s intricately constructed and highly abstractive sculptural works in Antivenom. Finally, there’s the immersive paintings of Patricia Patterson, whose Observed Narratives showcases works that stem from dinner conversations. All three open Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That same evening sees the opening of Overseas, a new group show curated by Carmela Prudencio that explores the intersection of Philippine culture and the diasporic experiences along the Mexico-U.S. Border. For many, it might seem like the two cultures don’t have much in common, but Prudencio wanted to explore the “resiliency” and the “colonial influences” that the two cultures have in common, as well as how San Diego has helped shape this.

“San Diego County has the second largest Filipino population in the U.S.,” says Prudencio. “But we really haven’t had a chance to dive deeper into what our journeys are or looking at our identities… I was thinking about all the Filipino artists that I interact with and how I’ve never seen them all in one place. I believe this might be the biggest Filipino group art shows I’ve ever seen in San Diego.”

Overseas features works from over a dozen local artists working in a variety of mediums and includes names such as Michelle Mateo, Rizzhel Mae Javier, Manny Orozco and more (full disclosure: CityBeat’s Art Director, Carolyn Ramos, is also one of the participating artists, but that’s all the more reason people should go). It happens from 6 to 8 p.m at The Front Arte Cultura (147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., ) in San Ysidro.

× Expand Photo by Michael Foster To Fall In Love

LOOK OF LOVE

The San Diego Fringe Festival annual experimental theatre showcase is great because there’s always that chance we’ll witness something we may never have the chance to see again. Luckily, there’s a second chance to see To Fall in Love, one of the highlights from the 2017 fest and winner of the “Outstanding Drama” and “Outstanding Writing” awards that year. Local playwright Jennifer Lane’s raw and sometimes humorous two-person show centers on the idea that some scientists believe that two people can fall in love by asking each other 36 specific questions along with four minutes of uninterrupted eye contact. But can it save two people who are already unhappily married? Show up to the art space You Belong Here (3619 El Cajon Blvd.) to find out. The intimate matinee performance happens at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. Tickets are $20 at bit.ly.tofallinlovetix.

× Expand Photo by Rachel Cobb Insect Festival

BUGGING OUT

Black widows and tarantula hawks are one thing, but insects and arachnids are part of a thriving ecosystem and there’s no reason we should be afraid of them. Like, you’re not a kid anymore; time to get over it. Amateur entomologists will converge on Encinitas this weekend for the San Diego Botanic Garden’s (230 Quail Gardens Drive) annual Insect Festival. Patrons can get up close and personal with creatures ranging from ladybugs to Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Reptiles and arachnids will also be present, and insect experts will be on hand to share their knowledge. There will also be food and beverages and adventurous attendees might be tempted to sample the fest’s signature delicacy: spicy fried mealworm. It happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 and is free with admission (Free-$18 for non-members). sdbgarden.org