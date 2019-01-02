ArtHatch Art-A-Thon, Left on Read and The Come-Up Comedy Showcase

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Celestial Ape” by Victor Roman

HATCH MAKERS

Here’s a New Year’s resolution for everyone: We should all buy more original art. Really, why on earth would any of us buy some fabricated print at a corporate big-box store when we could instead purchase something from a local artist. Something that will not only look amazing in our home, but is also one-of-a-kind?

And there will be plenty of pieces to choose from once the ArtHatch Art-A-Thon wraps up, but the eighth annual event at Distinction Gallery and ArtHatch artist studios (317 E. Grand Ave., Stes. A and B) takes it a step further. From noon on Saturday, Jan. 5 to noon on Sunday, Jan. 6, patrons can stop by to watch ArtHatch artists working throughout the day and night to produce original pieces. That’s right, studio artists will be working for 24 hours straight and the public is invited to get a glimpse into their artistic process.

“I think people are often shocked that the works were all created within a 24-hour period. Truly, it is mind blowing,” says Distinction Gallery CEO and founder Melissa Walker. “Artists typically get three times or more done during the event than they normally would working in their studio… To bring so many creative people together for 24 hours straight creates amazing energy. Some of them admit they don’t even get tired due to the excitement.”

Over a dozen artists will be participating in the Art-A-Thon, including some CityBeat faves such as Kelly Vivanco, Victor Roman and Evgeniya Golik. Once their caffeine-infused art marathon is done, participating artists will display the completed pieces at a Distinction Gallery reception on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. All the pieces will be up for bid and proceeds benefit ArtHatch’s programs for teen artists.

Artworks will be up through Feb. 2 for bidding and viewing. For a full list of artists and more details, visit arthatch.org.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Maiden and the Mole” by Laurie Piña

BURN, BABY, BURN!

We’ve long been fans of Verbatim Books in North Park and that includes their flatmates, Burn All Books, a group of awesome art and zine enthusiasts who specialize in risograph printing. Walk into Verbatim and there’s a fantastic selection of zines, comics and unique prints from local artists and writers. To celebrate their first year in business, Burn All Books is hosting Left on Read: A Zine & Comics Performance at Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St.) on Thursday, Jan. 3 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Local comic artists such as Hatepaste, Laurie Piña, Ana Carrette and more will be reading from their respective works while incorporating projections, puppets, costumes and other performative elements. The event is free and there will be music from Froggy Tricks and DJ Crushed Peanut after the readings. Check ’em out and also give ’em a like at facebook.com/burnallbooks.

× Expand Dallas McLaughlin

LOCAL LAUGHS

There are certainly plenty of people, places and things to make fun of in San Diego, but most of us are not as witty as we think we are. That’s why we enjoy a night out at The Come-Up Comedy Showcase at the American Comedy Co. (818 Sixth Ave.). The free monthly event is one of the best local showcases of up-and-coming comics in town and the show on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. will feature notable names such as Cameron Frost, Mal Hall and CityBeat fave Dallas McLaughlin, who, in addition to being an excellent editorial and sports writer for local news outlets like Voice of San Diego, also happens to have one of the best names for a comedian ever. Get it? Mc-Laugh-lin? No good? OK, you see this is why we leave the jokes to the experts.