Artists for Artists, Bike the Bay and San Diego Spirits Festival

"Be the First in Line to Watch the End of the World" by Sheena Rae Dowling

THERE FOR ONE ANOTHER

The San Diego visual arts community is spread out geographically, but remains a tight-knit community. When something befalls one, it’s not uncommon to see the rest of the community step up to help.

This is evident in an event like Artists for Artists, a benefit and silent auction that will raise funds for local artists and members of the arts community who are dealing with varying forms of cancer. Organized by Lissa Corona and Dinah Poellnitz, the benefit was, according to Corona, a pro-active way to help all of these artists at once rather than relying on others to find the respective crowd-funding pages.

“I was cruising around on Facebook, feeling helpless as I scrolled through updates on friends dealing with cancer, so I had the idea to make a massive group chat calling on S.D. and Baja artists to unite and use what we have to contribute to our art family’s current struggle,” says Corona.

Corona says the response was tremendous and, as a result, her and Poellnitz were able to get dozens of artists to donate works for auction. The first auction, which was held last week in Oceanside, sold nearly all the donated works. This trend will hopefully continue on Thursday, Aug. 22 when more pieces of art will be up for auction from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.). Dozens of notable artists will have work for sale, and all proceeds benefit the health costs of artists Hugo Crosthwaite and Andrew Alcasid, the daughter of Cris Scorza (MCASD’s education curator), the family of North County artist Sarah Spinks and arts administrator Anjanette Maraya-Ramey.

“Having the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of our community members with our work—using our talents and commitment to our practices to uplift others—is a beautiful reminder of the power we have as artists,” says Corona. “It was really incredible to see how immediate and enthusiastically artists responded to the call. We have the capacity to impact one another’s lives in remarkable ways when we come together and move forward with love and generosity.”

More info can be found on Facebook.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Bike Coalition Bike the Bay

TAKE A BIKE

With all the recent hullabaloo over bike lanes, it’s nice to have an event like Bike the Bay to remind us what it would be like if San Diego was truly a bike-friendly city. The annual ride on Sunday, Aug. 25 is a great way to show solidarity while also getting to cycle through some areas, such as the Coronado Bridge, that most riders don’t normally get to comfortably access. It starts at Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way) at 7 a.m. before heading to the Coronado Bridge and continuing south along the bay to Imperial Beach before doing a U-turn and up through Chula Vista and National City. The 33-mile ride wraps up at the Embarcadero with a festival that goes until 12:30 p.m. Registration ranges from $65 to $70 at bikethebay.net and funds benefit the San Diego Bike Coalition.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Spirits Festival San Diego Spirits Festival

IN THE SPIRIT

If San Diego hadn’t already been crowned America’s booziest city, the fact that we also have the San Diego Spirits Festival would surely confirm that distinction. Festival organizers promise marketing and networking opportunities for mixologists and industry professionals, but for consumers, the festival is essentially a giant two-day party at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier (1000 North Harbor Drive). While the premier attraction is the unlimited cocktail tastings, the entertainment lineup includes snake charmers, ’80s-inspired bands like Groove Kitty and two burlesque troupes, to name but a few. Attendees can watch a battle of the bartenders and sample the wares, and a silent auction on both days benefits the Museum of the American Cocktail. It happens from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 24 and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 25. Tickets run from $20 to $120 at sandiegospiritsfestival.com.