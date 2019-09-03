Beerology, Pasta Making 101 and San Diego Blues Festival

× Expand Photo by Stacy Keck Beerology

BEER O'CLOCK

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, but at the San Diego Museum of Man, beer is being served anytime from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum is now featuring Beerology—an exhibit that pours over the history of ancient craft brewing. From the drink’s ties to agriculture and ancient city locations, all the way to documents of ancient texts and influences of religion, the exhibit is foaming at the brim with the rich lore of beer’s past.

The series of displays expose the ways in which ancient Egyptians, Sumerians, Chinese and other peoples have brewed a drink that has withstood the test of time. Artifacts like the solid gold beer cup of an Inca King top off the exhibit.

Though the $13 general admission ticket doesn’t cover the cost of drinks, it does allow patrons to view many of the other exhibits including Cannibals: Myth and Reality, Graffiti Art Murals, and Monsters!

Children five and younger get in free. Tickets are available at the museum. For more information, visit museumofman.org.

Pasta Making 101

CARBOLOAD

Cutting carbs is a thing of the past. It’s time to indulge in one of the world’s most cherished gifts—pasta.

The Wine Pub on Shelter Island is hosting Pasta Making 101, a workshop during which pasta connoisseurs can try their hand at making their favorite noodles.

From 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, participants will focus on hand-rolling different shapes including garganelli, rotini and cavatelli, learning all about what differentiates one pasta from the next and which robust sauce best pairs with each shape.

At the end of the class, the newly developed pasta professionals will come together for a family-style pasta meal with salad. After leaving the table more stuffed than a ravioli, each participant will also take home more than a pound of pasta with storage and cooking instructions.

Tickets range from $65 to $100. For more information, visit thewinepubsandiego.com

Taj Mahal

BEAT THE BLUES

No need for the blues this weekend as The San Diego Blues Festival tunes up for a packed day on Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 8 p.m., at Embarcadero Marina Park North.

The family-friendly event will be headlined by Taj Mahal, who will be prefaced by eight other acts on two stages.

Sit back, relax and enjoy some local beers, cocktails and wine as well as some of the city’s most popular food trucks and craft vendors.

Patrons enjoying this pop-up juke joint can feel good knowing all proceeds will benefit the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank. To go the extra mile, attendees can also bring food drive donations.

General admission tickets are $35 each, and can be found at sdbluesfest.com