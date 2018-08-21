Bike the Bay, Bostich + Fussible and Ghost Magnet Roach Motel

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Bike Coalition Bike the Bay

BAY DAY

San Diego has come a long way toward becoming a truly bike-friendly city and over the past year, we’ve seen an influx of bike-sharing options pop up all over town. Still, there are plenty of places we’re not allowed to bike, and there’s much more to be done when it comes to biking accessibility and, more importantly, making sure cyclists are safe on the road.

That’s been the overall mission of the San Diego Bike Coalition, and while they’re certainly a great organization to support year-round, the annual Bike the Bay ride on Sunday, Aug. 26 is a great way to show solidarity while also getting to bike through some neighborhoods most riders don’t normally get to see, including Coronado, National City and Chula Vista.

“We welcome everyone to Bike the Bay, which is why we designed its route to travel through five different neighborhoods, and now a new dirt trail,” says Bike Coalition Executive Director Andy Hanshaw. “It’s our way of saying ‘this ride belongs to your community.’”

Now in its 11th year, the non-competitive Bike the Bay event also has the distinction of being the only ride where cyclists get to cross the Coronado Bridge on two wheels. Starting at Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way) at 7 a.m. and heading to the Coronado Bridge, riders will then head south along the bay to Imperial Beach before doing a U-turn and heading up through Chula Vista and National City. Hanshaw says the Coalition added another fun element this year for mountain bike enthusiasts.

“We added the gravel loop option to Bike the Bay this year to offer a new way for riders to experience the joys of biking in our beautiful region. It also allows our Bike the Bay veterans to add a new challenge to their summer tradition.”

The ride wraps up at the Embarcadero with a festival that goes until 12:30 p.m. and includes entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden. Registration ranges from $65 to $70 at bikethebay.net.

× Expand Bostich + Fussible

HIGH 'TEC

Being ahead of one’s time is not always glamorous; just ask Leonardo da Vinci how much progress he made on his whole “helicopter” idea. Or ask Vincent van Gogh what people thought of his paintings during his lifetime. And while Tijuana’s NORTEC Collective is far from unappreciated, the group’s pioneering fusion of traditional norteño music and modern techno (hence, “nortec”) certainly warrants mainstream support, particularly in a city as enamored with EDM as San Diego. To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the group’s Grammy-nominated album Tijuana Sound Machine, NORTEC Collective’s Bostich + Fussible will perform with a full band at IDEA1 (899 Park Blvd.), accompanied by Baja-inspired cuisine from some of the region’s top chefs. The shindig goes from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, and tickets are $25 to $60 at extension.ucsd.edu/nortec-collective

× Expand Photo by Luis Garcia Ghost Magnet Roach Motel

GHOST STORY

This week is certainly a great week to see some excellent avant-garde films (see our feature on the San Diego Underground Film Festival here), but we’d certainly be remiss if we didn’t also mention Ghost Magnet Roach Motel, a highly strange and super-cool documentary from local artist Shinpei Takeda. Regular readers might be familiar with the work of Takeda, as we have featured his installation art in these pages before. His self-directed documentary focuses on his Tijuana-based punk band and their struggles with everything from addiction to the dangers of living in TJ. SPACE TIME will be screening the doc at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) and will be followed by a performance from Ghost Magnet Roach Motel. Admission is $7. spacetimeart.org