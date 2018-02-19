Black History Month celebrations, Border Art and Paper Cities

× Expand Photo by Colin Brennan Black Violin

ALL YEAR LONG

Both Black History Month and Black Solidarity Week (Feb. 17 through Feb. 24) will be ending soon, but we’d like to encourage readers to keep the spirit going all year. And no, this does not begin and end with a screening of Black Panther (although it’s rad). Here are a few options for readers to show their pride and solidarity as we close out February.

Start the week at the Price Center East Ballroom on the UCSD campus (near the corner of La Jolla Village Drive and Gilman Drive) for Alsarah & the Nubatones on Thursday, Feb. 22. The group specializes in an infectious brand of East African pop that’s anchored by Yemeni via Sudan singer Alsarah’s gorgeous voice. It happens at 8 p.m. and tickets are $30 at artpower.ucsd.edu. For North County residents, stop by the California Center for the Arts, Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd.) for Black Violin, the hip-hop duo that also happens to be classically trained string instrumentalists. It happens at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20-$45 at artcenter.org.

Begin Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Central Library (330 Park Blvd., East Village) for a discussion about the new book, Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA. Author Dr. Duchess Harris will talk about the real-life women who were recruited by NASA in the 1950s, a story most recently made famous by the film Hidden Figures. The 1 p.m. event is free but be sure to register at sandiego.librarymarket.com. Later that evening, the San Diego Symphony presents Affinity: A Ray Brown and Oscar Peterson Tribute, a Jazz @ The Jacobs concert that features an all-star quintet paying homage to the legendary jazz bassist and pianist. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at Copley Symphony Hall (750 B St., Downtown), but be sure to show up early for a performance from the Young Lions Jazz Conservatory. Tickets are $25-$68 at sandiegosymphony.org.

Finally, end the week where it began at the Price Center East Ballroom for a rare appearance from the New Breed Brass Band, a New Orleans nine-piece known for mixing the second-line brass band sound with funk, rock, jazz and hip-hop. It happens on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and tickets are $35 at artpower.ucsd.edu.

"Together we Stand Strong" by Jorge Tellaeche

HERMANOS IN ARMS

Barrios Hermanos is an art collective that seeks to foster exchanges of culture and ideas between San Diego and Mexico. Their latest Border Art exhibition at Rose Wine Bar (2219 30th St., South Park) will showcase pieces from two prominent Mexican artists, Jorge Tellaeche and Rod Villa. Painter Tellaeche is based in Mexico City, but locals may remember him from his days in San Diego. At just 15-years-old, he presented his first exhibition here at the Sony Art Walk and he occasionally returns for collaborations with the Museum of Contemporary Art. Villa is an accomplished painter and tattoo artist, best known for his colorful murals that adorn the streets of his native Mexicali. Both artists will be on hand to discuss their work at an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. Food, wine and the artists’ work will all be available for purchase. facebook.com/BarriosHermanos

Paper Cities

ACT NATURAL

An architect, a homemaker, a logger, salesmen and coyotes walk into a bar… Actually, it’s onto a stage and it’s not the preface of a joke, but the puppet cast of Animal Cracker Conspiracy’s latest iteration of Paper Cities: or how to avert the oncoming megalopolis. The storyline follows this mix of humans and animals as they navigate the relations that bring them together. Through a combination of puppetry, dance, original film and animated objects, Animal Cracker Conspiracy will explore what happens when humans exist in an untamed environment. This City Heights Puppet Project-produced show will be performed at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. beginning Thursday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 24. Tickets are $15 at papercitiesshow.brownpapertickets.com.