Black History Month events, The Vagina Monologues and Culture & Cocktails

× Expand Photo by Mark Seliger Marlon James

BACK TO BLACK

How’s your Black History Month going?

The news out of places like Virginia can be dispiriting for sure, but there are still some great events coming up that will hopefully uplift readers into turning February back into a month of celebration.

First, there’s the Man Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James, who is on tour promoting his new fantasy novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, the first in his new Dark Star trilogy. For Black Leopard, James drew from African history and mythology to tell the tale of a mercenary who teams up with a band of miscreants and even a shape-shifter to help find a missing boy. The author will discuss and sign the book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre (5998 Alcala Park) on the University of San Diego campus in Linda Vista. Tickets are $32.33 ($42.33 for two) at warwicks.com and both options include a copy of the book.

Next, it’s time to celebrate the past with a performance of No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks. For those who don’t know, Brooks was a teacher, poet laureate and the first Black person ever to win the Pulitzer Prize. Chicago-based performance collective Manual Cinema bring her story to life via a multimedia show that combines theatre, puppets, live jazz and even a vintage overhead projector. It happens at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego (9500 Gilman Drive). Tickets range from $15 to $25 at artpower.ucsd.edu.

Finally, the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library opens its spring jazz programming with a performance from local legend Charles McPherson. The concert on Tuesday, Feb. 26 serves as a prelude performance to a yearlong 80th birthday celebration for the local saxophonist. But before heading to Manhattan to play Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, McPherson will perform with his NYC quartet at The Auditorium at TSRI (10620 John J. Hopkins Drive, La Jolla) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $32 to $37 at ljathenaeum.org.

HEARING THEIR TRUTH

It’s hard to believe The Vagina Monologues is over 20 years old. Even if it seems we’ve regressed as a society (see: the Trump administration), Eve Ensler’s episodic play still packs a punch due to it’s haunting and moving stories of womanhood and the trials, tribulations and traumas that often come with it. A number of spaces held special “V-Day” performances of the play, but we’re particularly excited about Broad Salon and Tini Elba’s showing at the Kensington Club (4079 Adams Ave.) on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Not only will the show be performed in an intimate space, but there will also be vulva cookies and proceeds will benefit the Casa Cornelia Law Center, a nonprofit law firm providing quality legal services to victims of human and civil rights violation. Admission is $5 at the door. tini-ebla.com

× Expand Culture & Cocktails

FANTASTIC VOYAGE

If Valentine’s plans fell through or you and your boo just ended up chilling and watching Netflix, the San Diego Museum of Art’s quarterly Culture & Cocktails event always makes for a great date night. José María Sert’s breathtaking works depicting the sailor Sinbad inspired this month’s theme of “Legends and Voyages” and, naturally, there will be a nautical theme throughout the night including “Seven Voyages” cocktails from Malahat Spirits Co., Message in a Bottle-inspired craft stations and food from Cousins Main Lobster Food Truck. There will also be photo booths and music from DJ Gabe Vega. It happens Thursday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for SDMA members and $25 for non-members at sdmart.org.