Black Life, Writers for Migrant Justice and Taste of New Orleans

× Expand Photo courtesy Tom and Ethel Bradley Center, CSUN “Sydney Poitier and Freda Payne, Los Angeles, CA. 1976” by Guy Crowder

PIECES OF RESISTANCE

The collections at the San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado) are varied and expansive, but—let’s be honest—there aren’t a ton of faces of color in those paintings and pictures.

But Black Life: Images of Resistance and Resilience in Southern California aims to change this, at least for a few months. A collaborative exhibition with the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts (SDAAMFA), Black Life will showcase the work of three photographers—Harry Adams, Charles Williams and Guy Crowder—who worked in Southern California during the second half of the 20th century. It is separated into four thematic sections: Entertainment, sports figures, activism and daily life.

“It was this period that really defined a very important period of African-American life,” says Gaidi Finnie, Board Chair of the all-volunteer SDAAMFA. “From civil rights, through coming out of the civil rights era, and even prior to the actual movement when the military in World War II came back from fighting and wanted to have more representation.”

The exhibition took over two years to curate and the collection was culled from over 23,000 photographs that were stored at Cal State University Northridge. Finnie says that as he was going through the archives, he kept gravitating toward the work of Adams, Williams and Crowder. Collectively, their subjects included notable politicians, activists, entertainers and athletes, as well as Black life within churches, garages, cocktail lounges and schools.

“What we’re trying to do is to show the importance of African-American culture and art to all the people, especially the young people coming up who are trying to make their way through society,” says Finnie. “I’m hoping personally to expand the idea that Black culture, especially Black artistic culture, is important to the whole being of all people in San Diego.”

Admission to Black Life is free and the exhibition is up now through Dec. 1 at SDMA’s Fleming Sr. Gallery adjacent to Panama 66. There will be an official opening on Friday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be film screenings and panel discussions in the future. More info at sdmart.org.

× Expand Photo by Justine Epstein Verbatim Books

POETIC JUSTICE

It’s the small acts that can collectively lead to big changes. Such is the spirit of Writers for Migrant Justice, a one-night-only national reading event that features some of the regions most talented writers and poets in hopes of raising funds for a good cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m., Verbatim Books (3793 30th St.) will host over a dozen local scribes including CityBeat faves Kazim Ali, Julia Dixon Evans and Amanda Fuller. If readers still haven’t seen Verbatim’s expanded space, this would also be the perfect opportunity to do so. The event is free, but the hope is that attendees all over the country will donate to a GoFundMe page benefitting the nonprofit Immigrant Families Together. More info can be found on Facebook or by searching Writers for Migrant Justice on GoFundMe.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of SDS Events Taste of New Orleans

GEAUX, BABY, GEAUX!

Del Mar hosts a slice of the Deep South this Sunday, Sept. 1 with the Taste of New Orleans festival. And this “taste” doesn’t simply include culinary concoctions from eateries such as Louisiana Purchase and the Gumbo Pot, but there will be live music from on-theme acts such as Theo & the Zydeco Patrol, The Bayou Brothers and headliners Cowboy Mouth. But of course, there’s that classic New Orleans fare: beignets, gumbo, jambalaya, po’boys and hurricane cocktails to help wash it all down. The kid-friendly event also includes a hat-making party with the Rad Hatter and stilt-walkers. It happens from noon to 6 p.m. at the Del Mar Race Track (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) and tickets, which includes admission to the racetrack, are $25 at dmtc.com.