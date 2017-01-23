Block Market, Jad Abumrad and Art Unites

× Expand Photo courtesy La Bodega Gallery La Bodega Gallery

BODEGA OR BUST

It’s a sad irony that the ones most adversely affected by the Oakland warehouse party fire are artists in other cities. That’s not to downplay the Ghost Ship tragedy, but it almost seemed counter-productive when San Diego recently began cracking down on art spaces in Barrio Logan. Yes, we can acknowledge the importance of fire safety, but we can also say that the crackdown seemed harsh and reactionary. After all, these are artist spaces. Not warehouses for after-hour parties.

While the Bread & Salt space has since been cleared by the fire marshal, go-to art space La Bodega Gallery is still attempting to raise money to make the necessary renovations. And while the owners launched a successful crowdfunding campaign, they’re still asking for the public’s help in the form of Block Market, a one-day fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Quartyard event space (1102 Market St.). Much like La Bodega’s own shows, the event will feature dozens of artists showing off their works, as well as a vendor market that includes makers and other art spaces.

“We wouldn’t have the fortune of doing business in San Diego like we do without our community supporting us,” says Tracy Ann Thalo from Artist & Craftsman Supply, the employee-owned Hillcrest store that will have a booth at the Block Market. “La Bodega is such a fantastic space in the Barrio Arts Community we want to make sure it’s here to stay.”

Art print and t-shirt maker Jere Dean has his Urban Octopus studio (urbanoctopus.com) in Glashaus, but is coming out to support La Bodega to show solidarity for all the art spaces that were affected by the recent crackdown.

“We’re all in this together,” says Dean. “I love what La Bodega does in bringing the art community together so if I can help them in any way, I’ll do what I can.”

The Block Market event will also include food trucks and admission is a $2 donation. More info can be found at facebook.com/labodegagallerysd.

× Expand Photo by Marco Antonio Jad Abumrad

MAN OF SCIENCE

What does it mean to innovate? Jad Abumrad, co-host and creator of the popular radio program, Radiolab, might have the answer. He argues that the stomach-dropping uneasy feeling one probably feels while taking on a new innovative endeavor is not only normal, but actually an important part of the creative process. Alongside cellist and composer Zoë Keating, he will lead audiences through a multi-level discussion titled “Gut Churn.” He plans to share his personal journey of creating a new audio aesthetic, guide audiences through the art of storytelling and investigate the science, philosophy and art of uncertainty in the creative process. This interactive lecture will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Balboa Theatre. The all-ages event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets range from $30 to $60. sandiegotheatres.org

UNITED STATE

While San Diego may boast a distinctive and growing art community, it’s important to make sure the importance of the arts is upheld through the generations. On Sunday, Jan. 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., artists and musicians will come together at Art Unites to fundraise for music education for youth as well as advocate universal respect. The pop-up show and art exhibition is presented by Dreams Made Flesh who will be performing at the event alongside special musical guests Pall Jenkins, PRGRM and Le Chateau at Soda Bar (3615 El Cajon Blvd.). Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy raffles, artist interviews and and check out diverse artwork and accessories from creatives such as Work in Progress Creative, Foxine Jay and Decky Hunter. Cover is $6 and more info can be found at sodabarmusic.com.