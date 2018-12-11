Bob Matheny: Almost Anonymous, Ales 'N' Rails, Queen Bee Market Winter Expo

× Expand Photo by Chris Travers “Good Question” by Bob Matheny

WHAT ABOUT BOB?

Let’s be honest: Most San Diego artists don’t stay in San Diego for long. For those who do and keep creating, the best they can often hope for is that they leave a legacy worth remembering.

For Bob Matheny—who still lives and works in San Diego—it has never enough to just be an artist in San Diego. He had to be the artist, even if it was never fully intentional. Working since the 1960s in multiple mediums including painting, sculpture, photography and even video and performance art, local artist Brian Goeltzenleuchter once called Matheny a “provocateur” and an “artist’s artist,” but even that’s selling it a little short. Matheny is a Dadaist at heart, and while he’s often humble and humorous when it comes to his legacy, he simply prefers, as CityBeat put it in a 2011 profile of him, to provoke viewers “to question his intent and the value of each piece.”

Which is all the more reason he’s so deserving of Bob Matheny: Almost Anonymous, a new career-spanning survey of the artist’s work at the San Diego History Center (1649 El Prado, Ste. 3).

“Matheny’s diverse, often idiosyncratic body of work resists categorization and defies expectations, and distinguishes him as a truly unique and significant artistic voice in San Diego and beyond,” says Kaytie Johnson, Bruce Kamerling Curator at the San Diego History Center, and curator of the Almost Anonymous exhibition.

The exhibition will feature over 70 Matheny works, including his early works with typography and small press printing, as well as sculptures from the ‘60s, intermedia performances from the ‘70s and even current-day paintings. Some of the works have never been displayed. The exhibition opens on Saturday, Dec. 15 with an artist reception from 4 to 6 p.m. It is open and free to the public, and the exhibition will be up through March 24 during regular business hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). More info at sandiegohistory.org.

× Expand Ales ‘N’ Rails

OFF THE RAILS

We enjoy supporting San Diego museums and we also enjoy supporting local beer. Put them together though and we’re so there. The fourth annual Ales ‘N’ Rails is a festive fundraiser to help maintain the permanent exhibits at The San Diego Model Railroad Museum (SDMRM). For those who’ve never been, the SDMRM is one of the coolest hidden gems in Balboa Park, filled with intricate and interactive model railroads. For the fundraiser, local breweries including Mike Hess Brewing, Pizza Port, Benchmark and more will be pouring samples of their brews. In addition to the beer sampling, there will be an ugly sweater contest, a raffle and a scavenger hunt. It happens from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 at The San Diego Railroad Museum (1649 El Prado). Advance tickets are $25 at sdmrm.org and $30 at the door (VIP tickets are $60).

× Expand Photo courtesy of Queen Bee Market Queen Bee Market Winter Expo

BUZZWORTHY SHOPPING

Just when we thought we were done with seasonal indie shopping events, we may have saved the best for last. The bi-annual Queen Bee Market Winter Expo event at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Wyland Hall (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) will feature over 100 vendors specializing in, well, everything; home décor, vintage items, clothing, furniture… it’s all here. The Expo also serves as a benefit for The Animal Pad, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing dogs from high-kill shelters and the streets of Mexico. There will be adoptable dogs on-site, and The Animal Pad will be collecting donations in exchange for a shopping card good for 10-percent off Expo purchases. It happens from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Admission is $3 and free for kids and military. More info at thequeenbeemarket.com.