Carmen, VOLTA and Opening Weekend Block Party

TOP OF HER LUNGS

When it comes to opera, notions of morality or what constitutes scandalous behavior often seem antiquated by today’s standards. But to say that Georges Bizet’s Carmen was shocking and scandalous when it was first staged in 1875 is something of an understatement. The notion of a self-actualized woman who seduces a man, only to grow tired of him and move onto another, was groundbreaking in terms of the opéra comique format.

“With Carmen, it’s just trying to really figure out her quest for freedom,” says Kyle Lang, who is directing the San Diego Opera’s production of Carmen. “The whole point of living for her is to be able to make her own choices. I think it’s very poignant in today’s society.”

For Lang, Carmen remains timeless precisely because the story resonates with opera experts, as well as newcomers. That story revolves around the titular character, a Spanish nomad who seduces a soldier and later a bullfighter. Needless to say, jealousies ignite and it all ends rather tragically, but for Lang—who previously directed a production of Carmen for Opera Omaha—it’s all about that beautiful music.

“It’s so recognizable to people. People don’t realize how many car commercials or insurance commercials they see that actually use the music from Carmen,” says Lang. “Believe it or not, people who never have seen an opera will see this and probably recognize at least four musical themes in the show.”

Lang is also particularly excited about Italian mezzo-soprano Ginger Costa-Jackson playing the title role.

“The thing about Ginger is she has this natural internal power. She is beautiful and she has an incredible voice, but she has such an intensity that it’s like she’s the character herself.”

San Diego Opera’s Carmen, the last production of the season, happens at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Tuesday, April 2 and Friday, April 5 at the San Diego Civic Theatre (1100 Third Ave.). There’s also a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Tickets range from $25 to $251 at sdopera.org.

SUPER SOLEIL

Sometimes a theatre simply isn’t big enough for some productions. Such is the case with Cirque du Soleil’s latest Big Top production, VOLTA, which is the first one at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) in seven years. As always, audiences should expect incredibly talented acrobats flawlessly executing mind boggling gymnastic feats. In the case of VOLTA, however, there’s the element of daring BMX tricks and hip-hop inspired “shape diving” and all set within an overall narrative about a young man on a futuristic game show. Throughout the performance, the contestants and its leading character, Waz, eventually find freedom from the constraints of society and learn to accept their differences. VOLTA will run from Wednesday, April 3 through Sunday, May 5, and tickets range from $65-$235. Check cirquedusoleil.com/volta for all dates and times.

FOR THE HOME TEAM

For the first time in years, the Padres look poised to be a serious competitor. This is cause for celebration, which is what the Opening Weekend Block Party is all about: getting hyped for what we all hope is a killer season. This San Diego tradition stretches two days and features games, music from local bands, baseball themed cocktails, and tons of local food trucks. Players will be on hand for autographs, and there will also be a pet fashion show. Of course, this all leads up to the opening series against the San Francisco Giants. The free block party outside Petco Park (on J Street between 6th and 10th Avenue) is appropriate for the whole family and runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 and noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. eastvillagesandiego.com