Carnival season, Collective Voices: The Power of Empathy and Beijing Dance Theater

Isabella Rossellini's Link Link Circus

CARNIVAL SEASON

Could it be that all this time we’ve lived in San Diego, we never noticed that the beginning of the year seems to be prime time for carnivals and circuses? Like, who doesn’t love a carnival? And with Circus Vargas coming to town in a few weeks, one has to wonder: is there even such a thing as carny season?

That spirit of carnival performance is alive and well with Steam Powered Giraffe, a local troupe that combines elements of music, pantomime, puppetry, performance and even dance, all of which serve to tell the story of intergalactic robots trying to unravel the mystery of something called “The Echo Engine.” They perform Saturday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd.). Tickets are $30 at artcenter.org.

Next, there’s Carney Magic at the North Coast Repertory Theatre (987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste. D) in Solana Beach. The “Carney” in this instance is comedian and magician John Carney, who combines sleight of hand tricks and personal storytelling for a show that’s both unique and smart. He performs Monday, Jan. 28 and Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $32 at northcoastrep.org.

Also on Tuesday is Isabella Rossellini’s Link Link Circus at the David and Dorothea Garfield Theatre inside the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla). The amazing actress from films such as Blue Velvet and Wild At Heart has always had the spirit of a theater actor and Link Link combines puppetry, acting, performance and even Rossellini’s short films to argue for Darwin’s theory of evolution. It happens at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $58 at lfjcc.org.

Finally, save the date for The Madhatter’s Ball: Down the Rabbit Hole on Friday, Feb. 1 at The Observatory North Park (2891 University Ave.). If the name didn’t give it away, the Alice-themed event is a costume-friendly, old-school dinner and a show. It begins with a pre-fixe dinner at neighboring West Coast Tavern and is followed with a party that features performances from aerial artists, contortionists, acrobats and more. Tickets start at $35 at northparkcarnival.com.

Photo courtesy of Aja Project "Miriam" from Collective Voices: The Power of Empathy

RAISING THEIR VOICES

The world could really use some more empathy right about now. That’s the general theme behind Collective Voices: The Power of Empathy, a new group show opening Friday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the San Diego Art Institute (1439 El Prado). This isn’t the standard group exhibition, but rather the result of a program called Collective Voices, run by local nonprofit AjA Project with the aim of giving young Muslim women a voice. Every year, AjA and organizations such as United Women of East Africa team up to provide workshops for young girls where they learn not only about their culture and solidarity, but how to express themselves via artistic outlets like photography. The results are three amazing collaborative pieces that will be on display at the opening. For more details, visit sandiego-art.org.

Photo by Han Jiang Beijing Dance Theater

FIERCE FEET

There’s a lot of attention paid to Shen Yun, the lavish touring dance extravaganza that will be in town in a few weeks, but there’s more to Chinese dance than just the traditions. Beijing Dance Theater is case in point. Chorographer Wang Yuanyuan combines traditional elements with modern and contemporary sensibilities to create a style all his own. What’s more, he teams up with visual artists for an evocative stage show that’s visually stunning. For their show at the Balboa Theatre (868 Fourth Ave.), Wang will present three performances: an original piece, one inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet and one inspired by the poetry of Chinese writer Lu Xun. It happens Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $30 ($9 for students) at artpower.ucsd.edu.