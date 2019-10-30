'Casablanca', Dia de los Muertos and more events fill this week

ART

Art After Hours at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado. Peruse the museum’s 20 galleries and exhibitions, and enjoy live music playing in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court. From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1. Members, youth 17 and younger, and college students with ID get in free. $5 general admission. 619-232-7931, sdmart.org.

Arts in the Park at Lopez Ridge Recreation Center, 7245 Calle Cristobal. People of all ages can come down and create weekly arts and craft projects while developing artistic skills such as painting and beading. Follow the Lopez Ridge instructors as they help create some works of art. From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 1. Free. 858-538-8171, sandiego.gov.

Dia De Los Muertos Skull Art Show at La Bodega Gallery, 2196 Logan Avenue. Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at the Skull Art Show this November. Fifty artists have been chosen to create a sugar skull with a white ceramic skull. Watch them create beautiful pieces of artwork celebrating the dead. From 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 2. Free. 619-255-7036, labodegagallery.com.

Art in the Park at Spreckels Park, Seventh Street and Orange Avenue. Walk around Spreckels Park and explore works from more than 50 artists in the medium of oil paints, photography and metal working. Participating artists will be around to talk directly to the art-purchasing folks. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 3. Free. 619-522-7342, coronadoconert.com.

BOOKS

Books and Brews at Border X Brewing, 2181 Logan Avenue. Drink beer and listen to Teresa Oyos’ informative talk about her experience fighting the AIDS epidemic. Afterward, put some creative inspiration to paper while Alonso Nuñez, executive director of Little Fish Comic Book Studio, leads guests through an introductory workshop of comic-style books. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6. Free. 858-694-2415, sdlc.org.

Elizabeth Earley at The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper Street. Elizabeth Earley will sign and discuss her new book, “Like Wings, Your Hands,” with poet Kazim Ali. Earley’s novel is a philosophical coming-of-age story. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2. Free. 619-795-3780, thebookcatapult.com.

COMEDY

Open Mic Night at The Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. Come show off your comedic skills. At 6 p.m. Tuesday November 5. $10 to $15. 858-573-9067, thecomedypalace.com.

The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show at DoubleTree Hilton San Diego, 1515 Hotel Circle. Take control and tackle a challenging crime while enjoying a four-course meal at the Dinner Detective Show. Keep a look out for the murderer or you may find yourself as the prime suspect! This dinner event is rated PG-13 and is geared toward adult content. Children ages 15 years old or older are permitted with adult supervision. At 6 p.m. Saturday November 2. $59.95. 866-496-0535, thedinnerdetective.com.

FILM

“Casablanca” at Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch Street. This 1942 movie will make people fall in love again with Humphrey Bogart playing as a “world-weary expat” and Ingrid Bergman as “the mysterious old flame.” Popcorn, candy and drinks will be $2. Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2. $17 to $20. 619-295-4221, topspresents.com

FOOD & DRINK

Donut Fest San Diego at Iron Fist Brewing, 1985 National Avenue. Calling all donut lovers! Come enjoy a feast of everyone’s favorite on-the-go breakfast. Try samples of various donuts, chug beer, and help name San Diego’s favorite donut. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Golden Rule Charity; where people help hospitality workers in need. From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday November 3. $25 to $50. 760-216-6500, eventbrite.com.

Abnormal Beer Co. and Venissimo Cheese Pairing at The Cork & Craft, 16990 Via Tazon. Taste different types of beers and pair it with various cheese while kicking off beer week. The cheese pairing will include five beers and five cheeses with special surprises. Grab a friend or family member to have fun while drinking and eating! From 1 to 3 p.m. November 3. $45. 858-618-2463, pacificsandiego.com.

Stone and Friends Beer Week Celebration at Quartyard, 1301 Market Street. Celebrate the beginning of beer week at the city block Quartyard. Participating breweries will be Stone Brewing, Pizza Port, Mason Ale Works, Boochcraft and Beachwood. RSVP general tickets include: 10 specialty beers to choose from. From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday November 2. Free. 619-432-5303, quartyardsd.com.

Barrel-Aging Education & Blending Session at AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court. Sit down with the Quality Supervisor and UCSD certified instructor Peter Cronin. Learn about how AleSmith Brewing Company barrel-aged beers. Tickets include seven different “barrel-aged concoctions,” a creation of your own, and a chance to purchase a growler. From noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday November 3. $35. 858-549-9888, alesmith.com.

Beer and Wine Trolley Tour at San Diego Beer and Wine Tours, 330 A Street, Suite 143. Perfect for beer aficionados and city explorers, the Beer and Wine Trolley Tour takes guests through downtown. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday November 1. $88. 858-551-5115, sandiegobeerwinespiritstours.com.

Ramona Art and Wine Festival at Begent Ranch, 18528 Highland Valley Road. This annual fundraising event offers fine art of paintings, jewelry and fiber art from 30 artists. In addition, tasting of hand-crafted wine from a dozen local wineries and hard ciders will be available. Have fun browsing through the local artists’ collections while sipping on a glass of wine. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday November 2. $35 to $75. 760-787-1102, ramonaartandwinefest.net.

MUSIC

Beethoven & Tchaikovsky at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B Street, San Diego. Spend your evening listening to performances of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58, as well as Robert Schumann’s Overture to Manfred, Op. 115, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74: Pathétique. Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2. Tickets start at $23. 619-235-0804, sandiegosymphony.org.

PERFORMANCE

School of Rock at Casa Del Prado Theater, 1650 El Prado, Suite 208, Casa Del Prado. Watch a performance of “School of Rock,” based on the hit movie. Friday, November 1, is rock ‘n’ roll night, so dress like a rock star and potentially win a prize. Saturday, November 2’s performance will be ASL-interpreted. 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, and 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, and Sunday November 3. $14 - $16. 619-239-8355, juniortheatre.com.

POETRY & SPOKEN WORD

Breakthrough: The Future—Art, Music, Food, Fashion, Live Performance at IDEA1, 895 Park Boulevard. Experience events themed around energized moments in art, fashion, science, music and pop culture history. Each event will have food, dance, spoken word, live music and visual art themed around a specific era. At 7 p.m. Saturday, November 2. $40 to $80. 619-594-1515, kpbs.org.

SPECIAL EVENT

Fall Back Festival at Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House Museum, 410 Island Avenue. Attend a free historical street faire in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, where history and fun are combined. Pan for gold, observe a blacksmith, and saddle up for a pony ride. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 3. Free. 619-233-4692, gaslamp.org.

TALKS & DISCUSSIONS

Regulation of Neural Function in Health and Disease at Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa, 9700 N Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Listen to speakers discuss the regulation of neuronal functions in health and in neurological and degenerative disorders with a focus on the biological processes that enable and sustain neuronal functions. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, November 1. $50. 858-646-3100, sbpdiscovery.org