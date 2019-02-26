Centering the Margins, Women of the Southwest and Busker Festival

× Expand Centering the Margins: Conversations with Writers of Color

BETWEEN THE LINES

The inaugural Centering the Margins: Conversations with Writers of Color conference did not come about easily, but co-organizer Marc Chery has no doubt that such a conference needed to happen.

“We put the idea out on Facebook and just got a huge response,” says Chery, who works as the Humanities Section Supervisor at the Central Library.

After a series of workshops and community talks to discuss the idea, Centering the Margins was born. While the conference—which is being held Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3 at the Central Library (330 Park Blvd.) and the UC San Diego Cross Cultural Center (on the second floor of the Price Center)—is aimed at writers, Chery says he and the organizers wanted to curate something that would be educational to just about anyone.

“It was very important to have topics that would appeal to most people even though the experiences that are presented will be those of writers of color.”

Some of the topics are straightforward such as “How to Prosper at Publishing” and “Crafting the Untold Tale,” while others—like “Acts of War” and “Fresh Off the Boat vs. Homegrown” are a bit broader in scope. For the former, writers such as Cristina Rivera Garza (No One Will See Me Cry) and Ari Honarvar (Rumi’s Gift), among others, will discuss what Chery calls the idea that “writers of color have to struggle.” For “Fresh Off the Boat,” Marivi Solvien (The Mango Bride) will moderate a discussion of Asian women writers, all of whom have had to combat and navigate societal stereotypes.

All in all, there are six panels and over 30 speakers, some of whom are coming from places as varied as Chicago and Singapore. The conference opens with an open mic night and a musical performance from jazz singer Charmaine Clamor on Friday at 7 p.m., and then runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For full schedule and times, check out sandiego.librarymarket.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Museum of Art Women of the Southwest

IN THEIR ELEMENT

The landscapes and people of the southwestern U.S inspired a lot of great American art in the 20th century, and The San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado) is celebrating the women of that movement with their new exhibit Women of the Southwest. Female artists from around the country traveled to the southwest to find spiritual enlightenment or to escape the bustling cities of the east, and the art they created continues to inspire to this day. Art by lesser-known artists (Alice Ellen Klauber and Lucy M. Lewis), as well as more famous ones will be on display, including works by Georgia O’Keeffe, who is known for her depictions of New Mexico’s landscapes. The exhibit opens Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission ranges from $8-$15. sdmart.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Seaport Village Busker Festival

BUSK OFF

Whether it’s someone doing juggling tricks on a street corner or strumming folk songs on a beat-up acoustic guitar, a local busker needs to jump through a lot of legal hoops just to perform in public. That’s why we’ve always appreciated the annual Seaport Village Busker Festival, which invites dozens of local and national performers to come and perform inside the iconic shopping center. The fest itself is good for all-ages, but there’s also the Buskers After Dark portion, an 18-and-up event that includes DJs and adult-ier acts. The Busker Festival happens from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. Buskers After Dark takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. Both events are free, but bring some cash! These buskers are still working for tips. See seaportvillage.com for more details.