Cherry Blossom Festival, Scott Warren, and St. Patrick's Day activities

× Expand Photo by Dominic Nepomuceno Cherry Blossom Festival

BLOOM BOOM

The rain storms seems to be unrelenting these days, but ask anyone who went to go check out the wildflowers this past weekend and they’ll say the rains have sprouted a colorful bloom the likes of which they’ve never seen before. So as annoying as the rain has become, it’s doing wonders for San Diego’s green areas.

Such is the case with the Japanese Friendship Garden (2215 Pan American Road E.) and while the heavy precipitation didn’t directly inspire garden staff to extend the annual Cherry Blossom Festival to an entire week (as opposed to just a few days), it certainly is a happy coincidence.

“The rains have affected the garden, but definitely positively,” says Jon Osio, event and marketing coordinator at the Friendship Garden, as well as one of the organizers of the Cherry Blossom Festival. “Last year, we had over 300 azaleas planted so they’re coming along really nicely. The garden also has mini mondo grass planted throughout so they’re really enjoying the rain. The more rain, the better.”

To see the garden (definitely one of Balboa Park’s most underrated attractions) after such heavy rains is one thing, but the Cherry Blossom Festival is surely the main attraction. The trees have already begun to bud and blossom and festivities begin on Monday, March 18 and run throughout the week with a variety of activities during the daytime and into the evenings. These include everything from kombucha tastings and cooking classes, to beer and dessert gardens. The weekend festival will include live performances, as well as 40 different food and merchant vendors.

“If it works for two or three days, it should work for a week,” says Osio. “It allows us to give vendors other opportunities and visitors other ways to enjoy the garden.”

Cherry Blossom Week runs through Sunday, March 24 and tickets range from $10 to $120 for a weeklong VIP pass. Check niwa.org to check blooming statuses and for full schedule of the festival.

× Expand Photo by Rashidah de Vore Scott Warren

YOUNG BUCKS

The youth are our future. Sure, that statement might sound like a trite PSA, but it’s still the central idea behind Scott Warren’s new book, Generation Citizen: The Power of Youth in Our Politics. Warren is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Generation Citizen, an organization dedicated to empowering youth through revitalized civics across America. On Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.), the author will speak of his political awakening alongside stories of how young people have always been instruments of political change. From the Civil Rights Movement and the election of Ronald Reagan, to #BlackLivesMatter and the Parkland students’ standing up to gun violence, Generation Citizen shows that, time and again, it is the young people who lead the way to change. More info can be found at thebookcatapult.com.

× Expand Voices of Ireland

GREEN SCENE

Everyone likes to throw on a little green on St. Patrick’s Day, but for those who like nothing more than to throw some back, there’s the annual San Diego shamROCK block party in the Gaslamp. Don’t get it twisted: this is pure revelry complete with green Bud Lights, Tullamore Dew whisky, DJs, thematic bands, games, dancing and tons more. It happens Saturday, March 16 from 2 p.m. to midnight at Fifth Avenue and G Street. Tickets range from $50 to $130 at sandiegoshamrock.com. For those who like something a bit more mellow, head to Lamb’s Players Theatre (1142 Orange Ave.) on Monday, March 18 for Voices of Ireland. Write Out Loud’s annual event features local actors, musicians and poets performing iconic Irish stories, music and prose. It happens at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20-$40 at lambsplayers.org.