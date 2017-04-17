Chicano Park Day, La Traviata and Cabrillo Under the Stars

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chicano Park Steering Committee Chicano Park Day

DAY IN THE PARK

The last year has been monumental but nonetheless tough for Chicano Park and the residents of Barrio Logan. Sure, there was the fact that the iconic, mural-filled park was designated a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service, but there was also the horrible October car crash that killed four people and the passing of musician and park co-founder Ramón “Chunky” Sanchez just a few weeks later.

So while there might be a tinge of melancholy at this year’s Chicano Park Day, the annual festival along Logan Ave. has always been about celebrating and honoring the community. The legacy of Sanchez in particular plays a prominent role in this year’s theme of “El Corazón Del Pueblo” (the heart of the village).

“It’s a big loss for the community and we continue to go forward, but most of the founders are aging and it’s just the reality that we’re losing people,” says Josephine S. Talamantez of the Chicano Park Steering Committee. “But the fact that the park is now a national landmark, it’s now secure for future generations. This annual celebration is a recognition of our heroes and their legacy.”

This year’s 47th annual fest—held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22—includes traditional dance and musical performances from more than a dozen groups including Ballet Folklórico Nanahuatzin, Grupo Folklórico Pasión a México and Mujeres en Resistencia. There will also be the annual lowrider car show from the Amigos Car Club, children’s art workshops and, of course, food and crafts vendors. There will be a number of neighboring art venues that are open during the day, as well as a “Sleepwalking” afterparty at Blonde (1808 W. Washington St., Mission Hills) that features DJs spinning lowrider oldies all night. As always, the fest itself is free and open to all ages. All info can be found at chicano-park.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Opera La Traviata

NOT-SO-HAPPILY EVER AFTER

For readers who keep expressing a desire to go to the opera, but never actually do, the last chance to attend a performance this season is nearing. With a season that introduced two experimental operas, the grand finale of the season is Italian opera La Traviata. This opera is about a prostitute who falls in love with a nobleman, and like most operas, there isn’t a happy ending. With similar themes, La Traviata is also the same opera that Richard Gere takes Julia Roberts to attend in Pretty Woman. Performances will be showing at the San Diego Civic Theater on Saturday, April 22, Tuesday, April 25 and Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $50 to $299. sdopera.org

× Expand Photo by ma1216 / Flickr Cabrillo National Monument

SEEING STARS

With billions of dollars potentially being cut from the National Park Service under President Trump’s budget proposal, supporting national, state and local parks is more important than ever. One way to show support is attending Cabrillo Under the Stars, an elegant evening event featuring gourmet food, craft beer, local wine, a silent auction and incredible views. The Jack Straws will be on hand providing live entertainment for the evening, and Ballast Point, Campo Creek Vineyards and Barons Market are just a few of many vendors providing food and drinks. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Cabrillo National Monument (1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive). Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $45 to $60 and proceeds benefit Cabrillo National Monument’s educational programs. cnmf.org