Cinco de Mayo activities, Bike Month Kick Off Party and Reel Science Film Series

MAY DAY

There’s certainly no shortage of Cinco de Mayo-related events, but there’s definitely some that are better than others. That is, some are culturally respectful, while others are just an excuse to get hammered on tequila.

First, there’s arguably the most prominent celebration: the Fiesta Old Town Cinco de Mayo. Now in its 35th year, the weekend-long, family-friendly block party includes live music, a craft mercado, lowrider cars and lucha libre matches. It takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 6. More info at cincodemayooldtown.com. While you’re there, be sure to check out the majestic dance performances at the Fiesta de Reyes Folklórico Competition at the Old Town State Historic Park.

Another family-friendly party is the Viva North Park event in the alleyway next to City Tacos (between 30th and Ohio Streets). There will be food from local eateries, as well as craft michelada and cocktail bars. Music will be provided by Bulevar Descarga and S.D. legends B-Side Players. It happens Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. See explorenorthpark.com for more info. For readers in the South Bay, we’d recommend the annual Chula Vista Cinco Fest on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chula Vista Marina View Park (between Bay Blvd. and Marina Pkwy.). There will be beers from Chula Vista Brewery, dance and mariachi performances and plenty of food.

For those looking for some artsy-type events, Chicano Art Gallery (2117 Logan Ave.) is hosting A-Cross the Border from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The cross-border art show includes an amazing collection of rustic and decorative crosses from David Castañeda. Finally, there is the Tijuana Art Market on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. inside the Pasaje Rodriguez cultural center (look for it in between Avenida Revolución and Calle 3ra). There will be dozens of local artists in every conceivable medium showing off one-of-a-kind items that will be treasured long after the holiday is over.

BIKE NIGHT

For those who aren’t in the know, May is bike month. And the San Diego Bike Coalition is leading the charge with a Bike Month Kick Off Party. Councilmembers David Alvarez and Chris Ward will guide participants on a leisurely ride from Quartyard (1301 Market St.) to Barrio Logan and back for the party. Following the ride, there will be craft beer on tap and also live music from local Latin-fusion band, Elrio. It’s also an opportunity to learn about how cycling helps combat climate change and how else to get involved during bike month. The kick off party is a free event happening Thursday, May 3 with the ride taking place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and the after-party running until 9 p.m. sdbikecoalition.org

KEEPING IT REAL

San Diego has plenty of options when it comes to theatrical screenings of classic films, but the Reel Science Film Series offers something unique. From Friday, May 4 through Friday, May 25, the San Diego Natural History Museum (1788 El Prado) is teaming up with Digital Gym Cinema and Film Geeks SD to screen four Sci-fi classics. After the film, a local scientist will be on hand to provide commentary and criticisms of what exactly is based in science and what exactly is based in fiction. The May 4 screening will feature the ‘80s classic Back to the Future and UC San Diego physicist Brian Shotwell will be on hand to discuss the film after. Future screenings include Phase IV, Memento and The Matrix. All screenings happen at 7 p.m. and admission is $12. sdnhm.org