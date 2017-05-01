Cinco de Mayo activities, San Diego Surf Film Festival and Poetry International’s launch party

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fiesta Old Town Fiesta Old Town

DA ME CINCO

We look at our readers as an enlightened group of individuals, but we’d like to break something down once and for all: Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. In fact, it’s not even close. Día de la Independencia is in September. What’s more, Cinco de Mayo—which celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla—isn’t all that big of a deal in Mexico. Let’s be real; like other cultural festivals and holidays in the U.S., Cinco is something some people have co-opted as an excuse to eat tacos and get drunk on tequila.

However, there are ways to celebrate the Mexican culture on Cinco de Mayo and be culturally respectful. Fiesta Old Town on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7 at Old Town Historic Park (4002 Wallace St.) is a nice place to start. The free annual fest will include cultural performances, a two-day folklórico competition and crafts throughout the fair. Check out cincodemayooldtown.com for times and more info.

Live performances are the emphasis at the Cinco de Mayo Music Festival in Chula Vista. Held on Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the free fest includes 20 musical performances throughout the day, as well as a children’s area and a taco and beer fest. It happens on H Street between Bay Blvd. and Marina Pkwy.

Other events that emphasize culture over cliché include Barrio Network’s Cinco de Mayo party at The Casbah (2501 Kettner Blvd.) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be live music from La Diabla, Thee Commons, The Sleepwalkers and a half-dozen others. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Check out barrionetwork.com for details. Chicano Park (Logan Ave. in Barrio Logan) will host the Cinco de Mayo con Orgullo Festival and Car Show on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights from the alcohol-free fest include food, live cultural performances and, naturally, a classic car show.

Whatever readers get into this weekend, please remember to be respectful of Mexico’s amazing and vibrant culture.

× Expand Photo by Glen Gorham Photography San Diego Surf Film Festival

SURF'S UP

When the topic of surfing movies comes up, most people think of teen dramas such as Blue Crush or the iconic Endless Summer, but the San Diego Surf Film Festival has created surf cinema that celebrates surf legends. This festival features 25 international surf films, a surf photography workshop with Grant Ellis, surfboard demos and a showcase of featured artist Victoria Huff. Featured films range from a quirky comedy starring surfer Frank Solomon to a directorial debut from Patagonia surf ambassador Lea Brassy. Renowned surfer Skip Frye will also be receiving the Lifetime Tribute Award for his work in shaping Southern California surf culture. The festival will end with a beach cleanup in Encinitas. The fest runs from Wednesday, May 10 to Saturday, May 13 at Misfit Gallery (565 Pearl Street, Suite 100). Tickets range from $10 to $125 at sdsurffilmfestival.com.

× Expand Image courtesy of Poetry International Poetry International’s 22/23 Launch and Reading

POETIC JUSTICE

National Poetry month just passed, but poets, writers and readers should celebrate the cause all year. In dedication of the latest edition of Poetry International’s annual poetry journal, Verbatim Books will be providing the space for Poetry International’s 22/23 Launch and Reading Party. Since its opening a little over a year ago, Verbatim Books has been a channel through which San Diego authors can expose their work. This Thursday, May 4 from 7:30 to 9 p.m., local poets and editors from SDSU will be giving readings of their work, as well as have their chapbooks for sale. Included in this year’s poetry journal are Chris Abani, Malena Mörling and Emily Berry, and dozens of other talents, all of whom share diverse backgrounds and unique sentiments throughout their work.