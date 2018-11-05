Collabapalooza, Untitled and Lean on Me

× Expand Photo courtesy of Karl Strauss Collabapalooza

TEAM WORK

Look, we get it; another week, another beer festival. But we can’t stress enough just how different and special the annual Collabapalooza is from the rest of the beer fest pack. First of all, it’s arguably the biggest event of San Diego Beer Week, the annual event that brings people from around the world to see what all the buzz is about when it comes to our local craft scene. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, it’s an event where beer lovers will truly get to try something that’s not only unique, but also one-of-a-kind.

“The event had great energy [last year] and the beer list was phenomenal, so we’re looking forward to seeing what our brewing friends have up their sleeves this year,” says Paul Segura, the brewmaster at Karl Strauss Brewing Company, who is the main sponsor of the event.

Yes, collaboration is the name of the game at Collabapalooza where patrons will be able to try unlimited samples of unique beers, many of which will only be available that day. Karl Strauss alone teamed up with nine different breweries for the event including Pizza Port, Stone, Lost Abbey and more. There will also be dozens more beers at the event. Some of the collaboratory crafts we’re interested in trying include Duck Foot Brewing Co.’s alliance with Mike Hess Brewing Co. and SouthNorte Brewing’s partnership with Cerveceria Insurgente.

“It’s really something to see so many independent brewers join together and collaborate with one another,” Segura says. “It’s what our community is all about.”

Collabapalooza happens Saturday, Nov. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot behind The Observatory North Park (2891 University Ave.). There’s also a VIP session from 1 to 2 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $60 and include a commemorative taster glass to take home. Proceeds from the event will benefit both the San Diego Brewers Guild and the North Park Main Street Association.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist “Desert Car Wash” by Markku Lahdesmaki

WHAT'S IN THE NAME?

For four years, the local chapter of the American Photographic Artists organization has put on the annual Untitled exhibition. Submitted by professional and up-and-coming photographers, the showcased photographs vary in subject and tone, but one thing they all have in common is just how amazing they are to look at. Untitled 2018—which opens from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.)—features the best 20 photographs submitted this year. The free event will also have beer from Coronado Beer Co. and prizes for the top three photos. Plus, all the images will be up for auction with proceeds benefitting the Museum of Photographic Arts. Those interested can check out some of the entries at untitledshow.org.

× Expand Photo by Cherry Chill Will José James

LOVELY DAY

It will be a lovely day, indeed, when NYC-based soul vocalist José James rolls into town. And while we love James’ original songs, his recently released album, Lean on Me, was impressive for different reasons. For Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers, he will be singing contemporary covers of the legendary, three-time Grammy-Award winning singer Bill Withers. Even if readers don’t know him by name, everyone knows Withers’ music (“Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me,” just to name a few). The show begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at the David and Dorothea Garfield Theatre at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (4126 Executive Drive). The concert is $28 for JCC members and $33 for non-members, and are available at sdcjc.org.