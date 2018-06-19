Community Alliance for Healthy Minds, High-Key and Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chill Coof-Off Festival

× Expand Anthony Bourdain

A TRIBUTE TO TONY

The death of Anthony Bourdain hit San Diegans particularly hard. From Oceanside to Mexico, Bourdain was a regular visitor to our region and particularly championed the under-the-radar food carts and restaurants of the Baja region (read this week’s cocktail column and look for a feature from our food critic in an upcoming issue). Between Bourdain’s suicide, as well as that of designer Kate Spade, the topic of depression is once again in the news, revealing that even those who seemingly have it all can still suffer from debilitating mental illnesses.

When it comes to local restaurant owners, it doesn’t get any bigger than the Cohn Restaurant Group, which is why it’s so refreshing to see the group getting proactive when it comes to mental health. On Sunday, June 24, to coincide with what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 62nd birthday, the Cohn’s three local Bo-beau locations will donate 20 percent of all their food sales to the Community Alliance for Healthy Minds, a local mental health non-profit that works especially hard in the areas of suicide prevention.

“Navigating the complex system of mental health and substance abuse care can be confusing and overwhelming; it can feel like an indecipherable puzzle,” says Community Alliance For Healthy Minds co-founder Connie Kennemer. “So whether you are an individual seeking resources for yourself, a family member, or someone that you know, our goal is to help reduce the stigma, eliminate the shame, point you in the right direction, connect you with actual service providers who can help, and give you some tools that you can use right now to better manage whatever comes your way.”

So, yes, go order some of that addictive lobster risotto or moules and frites, and know you’re supporting a good cause. Restaurant hours vary depending on location (4996 W. Point Loma Blvd. in Ocean Beach, 1027 University Ave. in Hillcrest and 8384 La Mesa Blvd. in La Mesa), but reservations are encouraged. More information at dinecrg.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist “Hikers Resting Under Boulders, near Tinajas Altas, Camino del Diablo, Berry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona, March 2014” by John Brinton Hogan

THE KEY OF C

We imagine that many of our readers, like us, regularly opt for all-black outfits. But as much as we love the timelessness and versatility of onyx shades, San Diego is a city that naturally caters to bright hues. That saturation is exactly the focus of San Diego Art Institute’s new exhibition, High-Key: Color in Southern California. The show, curated by Elizabeth Rooklidge, highlights both emerging and established local artists such as CityBeat faves Claudia Cano, Eva Struble, Michael James Armstrong and others who have created works that exemplify a sense of So-Cal. High-Key opens at SDAI (1439 El Prado) on Saturday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of entry ranges from free for kids and SDAI members to $5 for general admission. sandiego-art.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association Ocean Beach Street Fair

CHILI TIME

Ocean Beach has a well-known and deserved reputation for chill vibes. But chili vibes? Well, it does once a year when the annual Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-Off Festival rolls around. For those who’ve never been, it’s a bean-and-meat-filled day that also includes carnival rides, an Artists Alley, a Hodad’s burger-eating contest, a beer garden and, of course, dozens of chili samples for sale. There will also be five different stages of live music by bands like Stone Horse, Ease Up, Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, Bomb Squad and more. Presented by the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association, the party starts on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 4800 to 5000 blocks of Newport Ave., along the waterfront. The street fair is free with chili samples ranging from $2 to $20. oceanbeachsandiego.org.