Community events for the politically-minded, tasty happenings and The Agency of Art

STAY ACTIVE

Deciding on the week’s best events is never an easy task, but given that the primaries are less than two months away, it’s time to get pumped and there are a number of cool happenings this week to help in that department.

First, there’s comedian Billy Eichner’s Glam Up the Midterms event. In case readers aren’t familiar with Eichner, he’s a fantastic gay comic who’s on a nationwide tour to draw attention to important election races. On Thursday, April 12, he’ll be in Oceanside to draw attention to the important 49th District congressional race. Oh, and the event is called “Vote Classy, San Diego: A Conversation with Ron Burgundy and Billy Eichner,” so attendees should expect a special appearance from San Diego’s favorite newscaster. The event is free, but readers who want to go have to register to vote and sign up on headcount.org/glamup2018 in order to get location and time.

Starting on Friday, April 13, Weird Hues: Crossover is a two-day arts festival devoted to emphasizing cross-border “unity in these dividing times.” Dozens of artists from both sides of the border will display works on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight at a warehouse space at 3025 Beyer Blvd. #104 in Otay Mesa and then on Saturday, April 14 at the Nett Nett space in Tijuana (on Revolucion and Constitucion). Check out facebook.com/weirdhues for more info.

Also on Saturday, the second annual March for Science is happening at 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy.) in Downtown. Join others—including UCSD professor Rob Knight and San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry—in supporting the local science community and protesting the Trump administration’s backward policies.

Finally, on Sunday, March 15 from 1 to 4 p.m., it’s time to relax and shop for a good cause at the Raise Progress Community Pop-Up shop at Pixie Salon (2236 30th St.) in South Park. Nearly a dozen local vendors and artisans such as Kim’s Ceramics, Cordial Organics and Tend Living will have their wares for sale in order to support Raise Progress, a non-profit devoted to supporting progressive policies.

× Expand Photo by Maria Pablo Taste of Liberty station

TASTE OFF

With a new, buzzworthy eatery seemingly opening every day, there’s so much great food to try in this city and so little time. This week, two neighborhoods are offering opportunities to curb that growing list of Yelp bookmarks. On Saturday, April 14, there’s the annual Taste of Hillcrest. From noon to 4 p.m., 35 restaurants will be doling out samples of their best drinks and dishes. Tickets are $30 presale and $35 the day of the event. Just a few days later, head west for Taste of Liberty Station. On Wednesday, April 18, Liberty Station will also be providing free samples along with live musicians and artisans from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30. For more information on Taste of Hillcrest, visit fabuloushillcrest.com, and for Taste of Liberty Station, check out libertystation.com.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Bicker / Banter” By Allison Wiese

AGENCY OF CHANGE

Galleries sometimes feel like static spaces, but the most compelling works of visual art are often meant to provoke interaction, even participation. The Agency of Art—the latest show in UC San Diego’s ongoing 50th anniversary series for the Visual Arts Department—seeks to explore the idea of social art. It highlights alumni from the past two decades and how they engage with the environment, science and technology. Twenty notable artists including Sadie Barnette, Roman de Salvo and Rob Duarte will showcase new works as a means of social interaction and as catalysts for social change. The opening reception takes place on Thursday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m., and the show runs through May 17 at the University Art Gallery (on campus just off Scholars Lane). Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. visarts.ucsd.edu