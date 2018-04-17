Dear 1968,...; Scissors, Paper, Stone and Taco & Tequila Music Festival

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Untitled (Dad, 1966 and 1968)” by Sadie Barnette

PERSONAL POLITICS

Being politically engaged in the current national climate can be overwhelming at best. As we each form our own political stances and the collective history continues to take shape (and sadly repeat itself in many ways), it’s nice to be reminded of just how the personal is very much political.

Sadie Barnette’s highly engaging and relevant exhibit, Dear 1968,... at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (1100 and 1001 Kettner Blvd.) explores how personal, family and political history can intertwine. The exhibit, which mixes selections from Barnette’s father’s 500-page FBI file (mainly due to his involvement with the Black Panthers) with her own hand-drawn graphics, rhinestone decals, pink spray paint, family photos and childhood artifacts. The result is both a tender love letter and a searing indictment of the criminalization of Black political resistance.

“It’s this intergenerational conversation,” says Barnette. “Sort of like this Reagan-era hip-hop child looking back on all of this work that my father and mother and so many people were engaged in and thinking about what was at stake and why they were fighting. It was essentially to protect their families from police brutality and poverty.”

As Barnette’s first touring exhibit, the artist has adapted the work’s presentation to fit each space. MCASD’s being the largest to date, Barnette is including additional pieces, such as several sculptures, to flesh out the space. The exhibit is also a special one for Barnette, as UC San Diego is where she earned her MFA so this will be sort of a homecoming.

“It felt like this really nice return, in a way, to the city where I had first really struggled and wrestled with what my voice was going to be or what tools I could use to properly communicate all the things I was passionate about,” says Barnette.

The opening, which takes place this Thursday, April 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. during the museum’s monthly free Downtown at Sundown event, also features a special talk by the artist. The show runs through Sept. 2, during which Barnette hopes a wide audience will be able to interact and converse over the work’s political implications.

STONE FREE

LGBTQ coming-of-age novels aren’t as rare as they used to be. And coming-of-age novels set in post-WWII America are certainly not a rarity. But a lesbian coming-of-age novel set in post-WWII America… well, that is something we don’t read every day. That’s what makes local writer Martha K. Davis’ new book, Scissors, Paper, Stone, particularly special. The story alternates narrators in order to tell the story of Min, an adopted Korean-American girl who, over the course of 20 years beginning in 1964, has to adapt to an often-racist society while also struggling with her sexuality. Luckily, she, her mom and BFF are there to help her along the way. Winner of the 2016 Quill Queer Literary Award, Davis will be discussing and signing the novel on Friday, April 20 at The Book Catapult (3010-B Juniper St.) at 7 p.m. thebookcatapult.com

T ‘N’ T!

Couldn’t make it to Coachella? Well, the Taco & Tequila Music Festival has practically every San Diego staple covered at a fraction of the hassle and commotion. Starting at noon on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22, spend a day (or two) by the water with tacos and tequila, as well as live music and arts and craft vendors. Happening at Embarcadero Marina Park South (200 Marina Park Way), the tequila tasting will take place on Saturday followed by a “Mas Margaritas” portion on Sunday. While general admission for either day is $10, Saturday’s tequila tasting costs $40 including entry. You can also opt for a weekend pass for $60. For more information, call 805-628-9588 or visit tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com.