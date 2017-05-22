Disarm Hate, rad dance events and Allied Craftsmen: Material Obsessions

× Expand Photo by Gary Payne Photography San Diego Pro Arte Voices

VOICES CARRY

With what seems like a never-ending barrage of political missteps and gaffes, it can be hard to keep focused on the issues that matter. Take gun control, for example. It seems like the only time it’s ever really an issue for the suits in Washington is when something really tragic occurs.

The fact that Disarm Hate: A Musical Response to Gun Violence isn’t coming immediately on the heels of a tragic shooting incident is precisely what makes it so important. Rather, San Diego Pro Arte Voices—a local chamber choir—is holding a special concert on Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day, naturally) in order to help fund an ongoing recording project centered on gun violence.

“After countless mass shootings over the past years—Virginia Tech, Newtown, Aurora, San Bernardino, Orlando… there are too many to list—I found myself searching for how to feel and how to make sense of it all,” says Pro Arte Voices Artistic Director Patrick Walders. “The overarching feeling was helplessness. What could I do?”

What he did, along with the help of eight composers from all over the U.S., was orchestrate new music that tackled the issue of gun violence. Once it is finished, the completed album will feature these new compositions, which are categorized in what Walders calls the “human emotional responses while processing acts of gun violence”: Shock and Anger, Grief and Sorrow, and lastly, Hope and Healing.

“Music and poetry can help bring healing to the soul,” says Walders. “This commissioning and recording project has the ability to reach people around the world who seek hope, healing, inspiration, empathy, sympathy, company and a common thread within humanity.”

The Disarm Hate concert, which will be held at 4 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s by the Sea Episcopal Church (1050 Thomas Ave.), will include some of these compositions as well as guest speakers from the Brady Campaign in between the music. The concert is free, but donations for the ongoing recording project will be welcomed. See sdproartevoices.org for more info.

× Expand Photo by Paul B. Goode Play and Play: An Evening of Movement and Dance

HAPPY FEET

While someone might bust out a running man or cabbage patch once in awhile, there’s nothing like seeing professionals dance. This week is particularly great. First, there’s Play and Play: An Evening of Movement and Dance on Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m. at the Mandeville Auditorium at UC San Diego (9500 Gilman Drive). It features the inventive choreography of Bill T. Jones applied to the greatest of Western musical works. Tickets range from $14 to $46 at artpower.ucsd.edu. Next on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m., dance partners Monica Bill Barnes and Anna Bash will perform at White Box Live Arts (2590 Truxtun Road #205) for One Night Only, a dance performance that tells of their race against time to do as much as possible in only one night. Tickets for the show go for $20 at sandiegodancetheater.org.

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Evolution” by Polly Jacobs Giacchina

ALLIED FORCES

For more than 70 years, the Allied Craftsmen of San Diego organization have been known for members who have dedicated their lives to crafting beautiful and awe-inspiring pieces out of wood, metal, glass, textiles and more. Still, while the group itself defines its membership requisite as “any serious craft,” these members aren’t dabblers. Many are lifelong crafters, who have perfected their techniques over the decades. Their annual juried exhibition, Allied Craftsmen: Material Obsessions, is a great way to become familiar with the group. It will include dozens of pieces from the Craftsmen’s 75 current artist-members including Warren Bakley, Erik Gronborg, YC Kim and more. The public opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and will be held at Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Ave.). The event is free but requires RSVP at sparksgallery.com.