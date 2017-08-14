Eclipse activities, TwainFest and Harborfest

× Expand Photo by Yutaka Tsutano / Flickr Solar eclipse

DAMMMMMMN, SUN

Most of us will not get to travel up to Viking-themed rave parties in Oregon to watch the solar eclipse. While San Diego is not in the path of totality for the highly buzzed-about eclipse (we’ll see about 60 percent), there will still be plenty of people outdoors on Monday, Aug. 21 to see the moon pass completely into the path of the sun for the first time since 1979.

If readers don’t have to run back into work after the eclipse begins a little after 9 a.m., there are a bunch of cool viewing and themed events around town. From 8:30 to noon, the Fleet Science Center (1875 El Prado, Balboa Park) will be hosting The Great American Eclipse 2017 event, which includes viewing from the Fleet plaza, as well as astronomers on hand to answer questions and pinhole projector workshops. There will also be eclipse glasses on sale for $4.99 and up. If readers want to get a unique look at the total eclipse, the Fleet will also be broadcasting NASA’s Edge Megacast on its giant dome screen for free with paid admission to the Center. There will also be a DIY solar eclipse viewer workshop on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See rhfleet.org for all details and times.

San Diego County libraries will also be hosting pre-eclipse Sky Parties on Saturday, Aug. 19 from Logan Heights to Mira Mesa. Scripps Institute of Oceanography scientists will be on hand to discuss the solar system and help prepare attendees on how best to view and experience the eclipse. Then, on the day of the eclipse, five libraries will host viewing parties that will include a livestream of the eclipse in Madras, Oregon and a view from four different telescopes. Full list of locations and times can be found at sandiego.gov/blog/sky-party-library.

Hopefully, readers have a cool boss who will let them off to go check out the eclipse. If not, well, I guess we’ll all have another chance in 2023.

× Expand TwainFest

MAKE IT TWAIN

Before there were wits such as David Sedaris and Fran Lebowitz, there was Mark Twain. A man beloved not only by grade school English teachers everywhere, but also by San Diegans as well. Write Out Loud’s annual TwainFest is back at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park (4002 Wallace St.) to celebrate the famous American writer and humorist as well as other iconic authors. Local actors will read works by Walt Whitman, Emily Dickinson, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Edgar Allan Poe and others. Guests can also take home free books, enter the literary costume contest, visit Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory, vote in the 1872 election and play croquet with someone called the Red Queen. This event is free and takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 19. writeoutloudsd.com/twainfest

× Expand Harborfest

SAFE HARBOR

With its downtown revitalization and a new convention center being built, Chula Vista is proving it’s one of the places to be these days. There’s more than enough proof of this at the annual Harborfest. The event will have something for everybody, primarily four stages with live music, beer and alcohol tents and a pet parade. Other activities include an exposition of classic and exotic cars and an art walk. There will be other fun activities with additional but affordable fees, such as a rock climbing wall, water rollers and more. It all happens at one of the city’s most beautiful locations, Bayside Park (999 Bayside Pkwy.) on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Best of all, the event is free but tickets for food and drink range from $10 to $30. For more details visit cvharborfest.com.