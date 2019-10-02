JB Smoove, Sake Day and more events fill this week

ART

Arts That Inspire at La Bodega Studios and Gallery, 2196 Logan Avenue, Barrio Logan. Artists, entrepreneurs and philanthropists will gather to enjoy art, performances, live music and more to raise money for educational and art programs for girls in rural communities of Mexico. From 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3. $35. labodegastudios.com

Angels and Monsters at June Rubin Studio, 2690 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station. The local artist will present works featuring traditionally spooky characters, such as Godzilla, in watercolor pieces with a quirky twist. From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 4. Free. 858-229-4571, junerubin.com

Fabiola Jean-Louis’ at Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The artist-in-residence will discuss her background and artistic process and unveil her residency work as part of the institute’s studio series. From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 4. Free. luxartinstitute.org

Traditional Print Makers: Open House at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest. Local printmakers will be showcased in an exhibition of lithography, intaglio, relief, monotype and monoprint methods of traditional printmaking. From noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 5. Free. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

Artists’ Reception at Off Track Gallery, 937 S. Coast Highway, Encinitas. Photography by Jeffrey Brosbe and oil paintings by David Rickert will be featured in a showcase alongside works from military veterans. From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 5. Free. 760-942-3636, sandieguitoartguild.com

BOOKS

Kevin Mclean at Central Library, 330 Park Boulevard, Downtown. Discussion with the author of “Crossing the River Kabul,” which details Bar Popal’s journey to flee Afghanistan and stories of his life in Afghanistan. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5. Free. 619-236-5800, sdfocl.org

Walter Echo-Hawk at Barona Cultural Center and Museum, 1095 Barona Road, Lakeside. The renowned Native American legal scholar, author and historian will discuss his latest book, “The Sea of Grass: A Family Tale from the American Heartland.” From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 7. Free. 619-443-7003, baronamuseum.org

COMEDY

JB Smoove: Lollygaggin Tour at Balboa Theatre, 750 B Street, Downtown. The multi-talented writer, comedian, actor and recent author will perform standup comedy as part of his international tour. From 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 5. $30-$50. 858-570-1100, sandiegotheatres.org

Franco Escamilla at Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Downtown. The standup comedian, singer/songwriter and radio personality will perform his signature standup, which has earned him the nickname El Amo del Sarcasmo. From 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 6. $96-$250. 802-255-1826, sandiegotheatres.org

FILM

Mountainfilm on Tour at EUSD Farm Lab, 441 Quail Gardens Road, Encinitas. Gain insight on films, filmmakers and subjects which explore the mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire the creation of a better world. From 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3. $20. fostertheearth.org

FOOD & DRINK

Taste of Mission Hills at Goldfinch Street and West Washington Street, Mission Hills. The eighth annual neighborhood tasting will feature items from more than 25 eateries. From 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 2. $30-$35. 619-559-9502, missionhillsbid.com

Sake Day at Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Road East, Balboa Park. Local and national sake breweries will offer sips alongside other local craft industries, alongside martial arts performances, food demos and art. From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 5. $35-$75. 619-232-2721, niwa.org

Signature Chefs Gala at Del Mar Racetrack, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar. Enjoy a tasting ensemble of local favorites prepared and served by culinary masters from top local restaurants to raise money for the March of Dimes. From 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 6. $350. signaturechefs.org

MUSIC

Bach’s Lunch at St. James by the Sea, 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla. San Diego Baroque presents a monthly afternoon concert series featuring popular works by the composer Johann Bach. From 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2. Free. sdbaroque.com

The Lightness of Dark Tour at Dizzy’s, 1717 Morena Boulevard, Morena. Award-winning Australian pianist Fiona Joy Hawkins and violinist Rebecca Daniel will perform for an evening of a classical crossover between piano, violin and voice. From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, October 4. $25. brownpapertickets.com/event/4306933

Rafael Payare’s Opening Weekend at Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B Street, Downtown. The season opens with live performances of “Alternative Energy” from Mason Bates and “Symphony No. 5” from Gustav Mahler. From 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6. $23-$85. sandiegosymphony.org

Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Indo-Pak Coalition at The Loft at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The alto saxophonist and composer and his group will perform a unique sound that hybridizes progressive jazz and South Indian classical music. From 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 8. $9-$35. 858-534-8497, artpower.ucsd.edu

Record Shop Pop-Up at Liberty Station Public Market, 2820 Historic Decatur Road, Liberty Station. Vinyl Junkies will take over the outdoor patio while attendees dance the night away under string lights and listen to the sounds of Tre3BEATles and other local DJs. From 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 9. Free. vinyljunkies.net

PERFORMANCES

Haunted Tales at Eclipse Bar & Bistro, 2145 Fern Street, South Park. Members of Storytellers of San Diego, Eric Tauble, Arlyn Hackett, Jim Dieckmann and Mindy Donner, will haunt attendees with creepy and wicked tales. From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 5. Free. 619-850-2130, storytellersofsandiego.org

Our House at University City United Church, 2877 Governor Avenue, University City. The all-female chorus group, Key of She, will perform works by Sarah Quartel, Samuel Barber, Anders Endenroth and more in their fall concert. From 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 5. Free. 619-857-5115, keyofshe.org

Sonnets n’ Speeches; A Celebration of Shakespeare’s Women at Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. A cast of all-female performers will take the stage and enact selections from the canon honoring the women of Shakespeare. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, October 7. $25-$65. 619-430-6809, sandiegoshakespearesociety.org

POETRY & SPOKEN WORD

Poetry Day featuring Kristin George Bagdanov at Point Loma Nazarene University, 3900 Lomaland Drive, Point Loma. The poetry editor of “Ruminate” and the author of the new poetry book “Diurne” will lead a reading, Q&A and book signing to celebrate all-things poetry. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 2. Free. pointloma.edu

SPECIAL EVENTS

La Mesa Oktoberfest at 8401 La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa. Munich-inspired celebration offering everything from top-notch German food and beer to yodeling contests, musical chairs and more. Times vary. Friday, October 4, through Sunday, October 6. Free. 619-233-5008, lamesaoktoberfest.org

Sneaker & Vintage Clothing Swap Meet at Kobey’s Swap Meet, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard. More than 175 sneaker and vintage clothing vendors will showcase their merchandise while shoppers browse along to a live DJ and snack on treats. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5. $2. 619-523-2700, instagram.com/kobeysswapmeet

“Shutter & Stout” Gala at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla. Outside the Lens will host a fundraiser dinner with photography by local artists, drinks, music from a DJ, opportunity drawings and dancing. From 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 5. $20-$195. outsidethelens.org

DreamMakers at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Fundraiser providing support to low-income teens with festivities such as music and dancing, a live auction, charity gambling, live entertainment and more. From 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 5. $200-$250. abridgeforkids.org

Ghoul Gang Gala at Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Avenue, Morena. Halloween kick-off party featuring live art, a pop-up gallery, a costume contest, musical performances by 13 Wolves, Qbomb, Intrepid Mutants and more. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, October 5. $12-$15. facebook.com/events/480133732778289/

TALKS & DISCUSSION

Comic-Con Museum at Seaport Village, 849 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown. The museum professional will dive into hype behind experience-based attractions and his role in the new Comic Con Museum as part of the Seaport Sessions series. From 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3. Free. 858-866-6889, seaportvillage.com

San Diego Art’s Coverage at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Avenue, Hillcrest. Michael James Rocha will speak on arts coverage, explain what journalists do and why certain stories are better than others as part of the Artist Almanac series. From 11 a.m. to noon. Saturday, October 5. Free. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

WORKSHOPS

Make Cheese & Tour the Warehouse at Specialty Produce Warehouse, 1929 Hancock Street, Mission Hills. Tour the largest local produce warehouse and learn how to make mozzarella, ricotta and other fresh cheeses. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5. $50. venissimocheese.vendecommerce.com