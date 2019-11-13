SommCon San Diego, Cold Brew City Fest and more events fill this week

ART

Art After Hours at The San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado. Peruse the museum’s 20 galleries and exhibitions, and enjoy live music playing in the May S. Marcy Sculpture Court. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15. $5; free for members, youth 17 and younger, and college students with ID. 619-232-7931. sdmart.org.

Arts in the Park at Lopez Ridge Recreation Center, 7245 Calle Cristobal. Guests of all ages can create weekly arts and craft projects while developing artistic skills such as painting and beading. Follow the Lopez Ridge instructors as they help create some works of art. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 15. Free. 858-538-8171. sandiego.gov.

“Lowriders: The Art of Low and Slow” at the San Diego Auto Museum, 2080 Pan American Plaza. Elements of lowriders and the lowrider lifestyle have appealed to cultures worldwide. Universal traits such as the sense of community, the rebellion of the mainstream, the reverence of cars, artistic expression and family appeal to the deep needs of belonging, social connection and sense of identity. The exhibit runs through February 1. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $6-$12. sdautomuseum.org.

BOOKS

“An Enchanted Evening Under the Dome with Erin Morgenstern” at Neil Morgan Auditorium at The San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Boulevard. Celebrate beloved author Erin Morgenstern, author of the upcoming new novel, “The Starless Sea.” Tickets include a hardcover first edition version of the book, a seat for the event, and a ticket for the signing line. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13. $35. libraryshopsd.org.

COMEDY

Open Mic Night at The Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. Guests can take to the stage and prove they have to chops to make people laugh. 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 19. $10-$15. 858-573-9067. thecomedypalace.com.

The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show at DoubleTree Hilton San Diego, 1515 Hotel Circle. Take control and tackle a challenging crime while enjoying a four-course meal at the Dinner Detective Show. Keep a look out for the murderer or you may find yourself as the prime suspect. This dinner event is rated PG-13 and is geared toward adults. Children ages 15 or older are permitted with adult supervision. 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16. $59.95. 866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com

FOOD & DRINK

SommCon San Diego at Sommcon Intercontinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Court, Downtown. brings together industry professionals of all levels to discuss, develop and lead the conversation about wine. Its education is built by sommeliers for trade professionals and serious enthusiasts who love wine and spirits. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 13. Price varies. 619-312-1212. sommconusa.com

Intro to Belly Dance and Wine with Amal at La Fleur’s Winery, 215 S. Pacific Street, Suite 106, San Marcos. This is the class for folks who are complete beginners or those who would like to freshen up their skills. Guests will learn by observing the instructor and feeling the moves. Get there early and enjoy a glass of wine. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14. $5. 760-315-8053. bit.ly/2Q2H1qc.

Ramen Festival 2019 at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive. Taste artistic dishes created with ramen from around San Diego. Down a sake bomber while you’re at it. General admission tickets include two 12-ounce servings; afterward, 12-ounce servings will be $5. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 14. $20. 858-467-1727. eventbrite.com.

2019 San Diego Distillers Guild Festival at Liberty Station, Building 177, 2875 Dewey Road. Celebrate the local distilleries by tasting spirits, and brews. Discuss different ways to distill and create extraordinary drinks with cocktail connoisseurs and people who love to drink. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 16. $60. sddistillers.com.

Cold Brew City Fest at Parq West, 2557 Third Avenue. Bring a coffee lover or someone who simply loves a cafe scene vibe to the Cold Brew City Fest. Taste different types of cold brew, listen to live music, and munch on delicious food from local vendors. Art will be available for purchase. Tickets include a custom souvenir glass, cold brew tastings and cold brew-making demos. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 16. $15. coldbrewcityfest.com.

Pumpkulents at Charlie and Echo, 8680 Miralani Drive, Suite 113, Miramar. Decorate a small pumpkin with succulents and dried florals to make the perfect pumpkulent for Thanksgiving. The ticket includes pumpkin, materials and wine. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16. $34. 877-592-9095. bit.ly/36IrRMG.

Harvest Celebration Wine Dinner at Gianni Buonomo Vintners Winery and Tasting Room, 4836 Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach. It’s time to celebrate with the release of the 2015 Sangiovese. In addition, Chef Max Farina of Zafferano Catering will prepare a traditional three-course Tuscan-style dinner for the party. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 16. $55. 562-458-9477. gbvintners.com.

Amici’s Neighborhood Wine Night at Amici’s Ristobar, 5980 Village Way, Suite B106, Pacific Highlands Ranch. For all wine lovers, this is a great way to spend the night. The event will feature wine flights and light food for $20. The event is hosted the third Sunday of each month. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 17. $20. 858-847-2740. amicisristobar.com.

Fall Bubbles Brunch at Charlie and Echo, 8680 Miralani Drive, Suite 113, Miramar. The ticket price includes four brunch courses paired with sparkling wines. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, November 17. $49. 1-877-592-9095. charlieandecho.com.

Everything that Sparkles at Ranch 45, 512 Via De La Valle Suite 102, Solana Beach. Taste and learn about the sparkling wines from around the world. Light appetizers will be available from the culinary team at Ranch 45. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19. $49. 650-250-1983. bit.ly/2NXJu2p.

PERFORMANCE

“Art of Flamenco” Dinner Show at Cafe Sevilla of San Diego, 353 Fifth Avenue. Dine on a three-course traditional Spanish dinner and watch performances by trained Flamenco dancers. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 16. $65. 619-233-5979. cafesevilla.com.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” at San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Avenue. The show is about Jesus’ final days on Earth, as seen through Judas’ perspective. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, 17. $75. 619-570-1100. civictheatresandiego.com.

TALKS & DISCUSSIONS

Seaport Sessions at Seaport Village, 849 W Harbor Drive, San Diego. Attend a lecture series and round table with meaningful discussions on art, current affairs, history and innovation. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14. Free. 619-530-0704. seaportvillage.com.

WORKSHOPS

Make-It Workshop at Studio X, 1875 El Prado, San Diego. Make slime and learn the science behind why it’s so gooey and stretchy. All ages are welcome, and the materials are included in the workshop price. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16. $5. 619-238-1233. rhfleet.org.