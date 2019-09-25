Tuesday Night Comics, Creedence Clearwater Revisited and more events fill this week

ART

Brightest Beacons, Blindest Eyes at Mesa College Art Gallery, 7250 Mesa College Drive, Clairemont. John Brinton Hogan will present and discuss his first solo exhibition, featuring a series of works which blur the boundaries between painting and photography. From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Free. 619-388-2829, sdmesa.edu

Modern San Diego at San Diego Central Library Art Gallery, 330 Park Blvd., Downtown. Opening reception for an exhibition presenting images by renowned photographer, Julius Shulman, documenting mid-century architecture in San Diego. From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28. Free.

619-238-6690, sandiego.gov

Hillcrest Art Stumble at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Self-guided tour and art scavenger hunt in which participants will make their way through the streets of artists and businesses to rack up stamps on a stamp card. From 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 28. $1. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

Uptown Meets Downtown at Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave., Downtown. The artists of the Hillcrest gallery, The Studio Door, put together their contemporary styles for an art exhibition which nods to the freedom and experimentation of the Roaring 20’s. Opening from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 29. Free.

619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

International Exhibition at San Diego Watercolor Society, 2825 Dewey Road, Liberty Station. Jeannie McGuire curates the 39th annual display of original, ready-to-hang artworks from around the world. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 to Thursday, October 31. Free. 619-876-4550, sdws.org

A Different Perspective at Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. Three local artists share their views of the world through over 75 paintings featuring wildlife, nature, and abstract compositions. Times vary. Wednesday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 30. Free.

858-208-7460

BOOKS

Point Loma Book Club at Barnes & Noble, 3150 Rosecrans St., San Diego. Discuss Shirley’s Jackson’s classic supernatural thriller, “The Haunting of Hill House” with book club members and newcomers. From 6 to 7 :30 p.m. Thursday, September 26. Free.

619-225-0465, stores.barnesandnoble.com

COMEDY

Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Frances Dilorinzo headlines alongside featured comedians Mike Wirtz and Grace Klein in a comedy performance series curated by Mark Christopher Lawrence. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 1. $26-$29. 858-481-1055, northcoastrep.org

FOOD & DRINK

Shady Ladies and Hop Heads Historical Pub Crawl and Walking Tour at Gaslamp Museum at the David-Horton House, 410 Island Ave., Downtown. Learn about historic buildings and people of the Gaslamp quarter and visit three bars from the “Stingaree” era for beer tastings. From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 27. $10-$20. 619-233-4692, gaslampfoundation.org

MUSIC

Creedence Clearwater Revisited: Concert for a Cause at Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Dance away to hit songs from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford while raising money for The Museum of Making Music and Friends of San Pasqual Academy. From 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, September 25. $250. 760-304-5820, museumofmakingmusic.org

Mikan Zlatkovich at The Studio Gallery, 3867 Fourth St., Hillcrest. Artist Katya Mezhova presents the latest edition of the music performance series Uptown After Hours with live jazz and accompanying art. From 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 26. $10.

619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com

Danny Green at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The award-winning recording artist, pianist and composer will perform with his trio, bringing new compositions and jazz standards to the stage. From 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, September 27. $18-$25. 858-459-0831, ljcommunitycenter.org

Our House at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St., Pacific Beach. The all-female choral group, Key of She, will present their fall concert featuring works from Sarah Quartel, Anders Endenroth, Stephen Sondheim and more. From 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28. Free. 619-857-5115, keyofshe.org

PERFORMANCE

VAMP: Experiments at Whistle Stop, 2236 Fern St., South Park. So Say We All’s monthly curated storytelling showcase will feature nonfiction stories on the theme of “Experiments.” From 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 26. $5 suggested donation. sosayweallonline.com

“Gotta Dance” Dance-Ability Showcase at Balboa Park Club, 2150 Pan American Road W., Balboa Park. Wheelchair dancers and their dance partners will perform a Tango routine while attendees enjoy bites, open dancing and more performances. From 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28. Free. 858-573-1571, wheelchairdancers.org

Honey Do That at Liberty Hall Theatre, 2700 East Fourth St., National City. The original stage production consists of a collection of skits creatively written to entertain the entire family. Times vary. Thursday, September 26 through Saturday, October 5. $30-$35. 619-978-2000, deeboneproductions.com

SPECIAL EVENTS

Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion at Bloomingdale’s, 7057 Friars Road, Mission Valley. Get a sneak peek of the latest in Fall fashion while raising money for Feeding San Diego, an organization providing meals to people in need. From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 26. $75. give.feedingsandiego.org

International Dragon Boat Race at Tecolote Shores Park, 1300 E. Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay. The 10th anniversary of the unique boat race, which features crews paddling in a boat decorated with a dragon head and a tail, will include a lion dance, music, food, vendors and more. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29. Free. sddragonboatrace.com

Water Lantern Festival at Chollas Lake, 5850 College Grove Drive., La Mesa. Attendees will make their own water lantern and send it off into the water, while enjoying good, games, activities, vendors, music and more. From 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 28. $24-$40. waterlanternfestival.com

beWell Fitness Fair at La Jolla High School, 750 Nautilus St., La Jolla. Family-friendly fundraiser featuring a fitness boot camp, yoga classes, local vendors, live entertainment and more to benefit the new Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department. From 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29. $20-$13. bewellfitnessfair.com

Fairways 4 Veterans at Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. Wounded Warrior Homes hosts an 18-hole golf outing followed by a reception, dinner and live auction to raise money for services that provide homes for veterans. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30. $25-$600. 760-205-5050, woundedwarriorhomes.org

Chiefs’ Golf Classic at Rancho Bernardo Inn, 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo. Play a round of golf and enjoy dinner and a live auction to raise funds for fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support programs. From 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 30. $325. 858-541-2277, burninstitute.org

TALKS & DISCUSSIONS

Bari Weiss with Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The New York Times writer will deliver a wake-up call to expose the alarming rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. and explain how to defeat it. From 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, September 25. $25-$38. 858-362-1101, my.lfjcc.org

Dike Anyiwo and Adam Greenfield at Seaport Village, 849 W. Harbor Drive, Downtown. The speakers will lead an informal discussion about their work in content creation for podcast producing and writing as part of the weekly discussion series, Seaport Sessions. From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26. Free. seaportvillage.com

Little Italy’s Annual State of the Neighborhood at Piazza della Famiglia, 523 W. Date St., Little Italy. Mingle with neighbors and community members and learn about the past, present and future of Little Italy through a presentation by Marco Li Mandri. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26. Free-$45.

WORKSHOPS

Sunday Creative Writing Workshop at LA Writers Group San Diego HQ, 7644 Camino Del Prado, Carlsbad. Generate new writings from original writing prompts designed to help participants get words on the page and learn to write better scenes. From 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 29. $45. 323-201-1601, lawritersgroup.com

Artist Almanac: Creating from Sight at The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Katya Mezhova leads a traditional art instruction class in composition, color and perspective to artists working at all levels. From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 1. $125. 619-255-2867, thestudiodoor.com