Jeremy Piven, 'Elf' and more events fill this week

COMEDY

Jeremy Piven at The American Comedy Company, 818 B 6th Avenue, Downtown. Piven is best known for his role as Ari Gold in the hit HBO series “Entourage,” which aired for eight seasons and offered the actor/comedian the opportunity to win three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Times vary. Thursday December 5 to Sunday, December 7. $30-$50. 619-795-3858. americancomedyco.com.

John Leguizamo: Latin History for Morons at San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown. Direct from Broadway, this is one of the most unique shows of the season. America’s unsung heroes, throughout past and present are unforgettably told by Tony and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo, one of the most incisive, insightful and entertaining personalities on stage. Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from American History books. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Tickets start at $47. 619-570-1100. sandiegotheatres.org.

EVENTS

Encinitas Holiday Parade along Coast Highway 101. Encinitas. The festive seasonal parade begins at 5:30 p.m., preceded by a 5 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard. Nearly 100 parade entries will complete in categories for lights, creativity, performance, music, spirit and overall impression. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7. Free. encinitas.gov.

Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village at the Piazza Basoline and Piazza della Famiglia, Little Italy. This year, exciting enhancements will be made to the 21st annual event with the reveal of a new custom-designed 25-foot tall Christmas tree by California artist, Joshua Hubert. The magical evening will feature festive decor, seasonal vendors, a tree-lighting ceremony, live music and entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday treats and a visit from Santa. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 7. Free. littleitalysd.com.

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights travels through various locations in San Diego. This time-honored holiday tradition, now in its 47th year, features more than 80 lavishly decorated boats lavishly decorated sailing by the shores for all to see. Approximate arrival times of the parade at various locations are: Shelter Island (start of parade): 5 p.m., Harbor Island: 5:30 p.m., The Embarcadero: 6 p.m., Seaport Village: 6:30 p.m., The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park: 6:45 p.m., Ferry Landing on Coronado: 7 p.m. Sundays, December 8 and December 15. Free. sdparadeoflights.org.

The Hillcrest Farmers Market at 3960 Normal Street (Hillcrest DMV Parking Lot), in Hillcrest. This is San Diego’s oldest and largest farmers market. More than 175 vendors offer a variety of locally grow produce, gifts, arts and crafts, flowers and clothing. Over 10,000 people a week visit the market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, December 9. Free. 619-237-1632. hillcrestbia.org.

FILM

“Elf” at Rooftop Cinema Club Inc., Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, Fourth Floor Sport Terrace, Downtown. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Will Ferrell holiday comedy classic. After inadvertently wreaking havoc on the elf community due to his ungainly size, a man raised as an elf at the North Pole is sent to the United States in search of his true identity. Directed by Jon Favreau. Enjoy the movie on the big screen under the stars. The event is for guests 18 and older. 7 p.m., Friday, December 6, $20-$24. rooftopcinemaclub.com/san-diego.

FOOD & DRINK

December Tequila Tasting at Galaxy Taco, 2259 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. Join Galaxy Taco the first Friday of every month for a complimentary tasting! Partnering with different tequila and mezcal brands, during the tastings, the restaurant teaches guests about how the chosen spirit is harvested and what best to pair with it. This week, guests 21 and older will sample Abre Ojos Tequila, and can purchase cocktail specials. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6. 858-228-5655. galaxytaco.com.

Blizzard by the Beach 2019 at Stone Brewing Tap Room Oceanside, 310 N. Tremont Street. Oceanside. Oceanside isn’t known for frosty winters and doesn’t get snow very often. But Stone Brewing will celebrate the season all the same by “winterizing” its gardens and pouring stellar barrel-aged, vintage and special creations all weekend long. Sport an ugly holiday-themed sweater and receive $1 off pints during the event. All day. Friday December 6 to Sunday, December 8. Free. Food and drink extra. 760-529-0002. stonebrewing.com.

Makers Arcade Holiday Fair at Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier, 100 N Harbor Drive, Downtown. Have that hard-to-buy-for person on your gift list? You’re in luck…The Makers Arcade Holiday Fair returns for its sixth annual two-day holiday shopping event. Visitors will enjoy unique makers, live music, free make-and-take craft, photo booth, food and cocktails. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8. $5. makersarcade.com.

Music in the Gardens: Whitney Shay at Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens, 2816 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. Craft beer, live music and a lush garden setting. Every Monday, sip on specialty beers from San Diego and beyond while you enjoy a variety of musical genres outdoors. Music provided by the Whitney Shay Quartet. The group mixes sultry jazz standards with swing tunes. This week, rare beers from Modern Times will be featured. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 9. Free. Food and drink extra. 619-269-2100. stonebrewing.com.

Bottomless & Buffet at Baja Betty’s, 1421 University Avenue, Hillcrest. Weekends are made for “brunching.” Since 2004, Baja Betty’s has been providing the brunch eats to the Hillcrest community. Sleep in, grab your friends, then revel in the deliciousness. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8. $15.95 for brunch. $13.95 for “bottomless” bubble or sangria. 619-269-8510 bajabettyssd.com.

Happy Hour at Cutwater Spirits at 9750 Distribution Avenue, Miramar. Since opening in 2017, Cutwater Spirits has touted as one of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. It’s the perfect venue for to explore innovative cocktails made from its award-winning spirits, paired with regional cuisine. Tour the distillery, explore the spirits process and meet the team. Happy hour features $4 canned cocktails, $2 off of cocktails and $7 food specials. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, to Thursday, December 12. Free. 858.672.FUGU (3848). cutwaterspirits.com.

PERFORMANCE

“Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. A wonderful, whimsical musical based on the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 22nd incredible year, the family favorite features delightful music from the popular animated feature. Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash. Times vary to December 29. $34-$134. 619-234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

“Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big San Diego Christmas Show” at The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. This is a fast, funny and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” are intact, including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future—but with a comic local twist. Cheer Ebenezer Scrooge’s rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter. Times vary to December 29. Prices vary. 619-234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

Hallelujah! San Diego’s Annual “Messiah” Sing-along at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Street, San Diego. Established in 1961, The San Diego Master Chorale showcases more than 100 of San Diego’s finest singers. To celebrate the holidays, the chorale will present a time-honored Christmastime classic, George Frideric Handel’s oratorio “Messiah.” 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8. $10-$25. 858-581-2203. sdmasterchorale.org.

TALKS & WORKSHOPS

C-3 Presents “Balboa Park: At the Crossroads” at House of Hospitality, 1549 El Prado, Balboa Park. Balboa Park is San Diego’s Crown Jewel, but its 1989 master plan is 30 years old and many projects envisioned remain to be done. After more than 150 years, many deferred maintenance issues need attention. This breakfast dialogue will explore Balboa Park and its future. Guest speakers will outline important projects in the works, governance and funding under consideration. 7 a.m. Thursday, December 5. $35-$45. 858-633-3860. c3sandiego.org.